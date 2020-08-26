Board Games Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

This report examines the size of the global board game market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global board game market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Board games are played using a board where the coins or tokens are places and move on the board. It also includes card and dice games.

Board games have a high value proposition for investors and the general population compared to other advanced video games. One major factor that encourages the general public to invest is that board games are easy to understand and that people can quickly connect to the concept and set realistic goals. Therefore, the increase in crowdfunding platforms for game publishers is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

These games, which were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice and game tokens, are increasingly being translated into digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems and tablets. The growing digitization of these games is one of the emerging trends that will stimulate the market during the forecast period.

The board game market continues to face a challenge from the digital game segment, however, the market and other game segments have remained stable over the past three years.

In 2017, the global market for board games was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the best players in the world, covered

Asmodee Editions

Goliath BV

Grand Prix International

Hasbro

Ravensburger

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into games and card games

table

games

trading card games

to

role miniature RPG

Segment market application, divided into

detail out

online

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the board game market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the board games market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players Board game

manufacturers Board

game distributors / traders / wholesalers

Sub-component manufacturers

Industry association Downstream manufacturers

