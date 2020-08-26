Hydraulic Fracturing Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2025: Baker Hughes, Calfrac Well, Fts International, Halliburton, Nabors Industries, Patterson-Uti Energy and More.

This report examines the size of the global Hydraulic Fracturing market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the world market for hydraulic fracturing by company, region, type and end-use industry. In 2017, the global market for hydraulic fracturing was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which the rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves injecting high-pressure “fracturing fluid” (mainly water, containing sand or other suspended support agents using thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in deep rock formations through which natural gas, oil and brine will flow more freely. When hydraulic pressure is removed from the well, small grains of hydraulic fracturing agents (sand or aluminum oxide) keep the fractures open.

China is expected to exponentially increase its shale gas production by 2018, which in turn should boost the fracking market in the Asian region. Other countries are also expected to boost shale gas production in the future to boost economic growth.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Baker Hughes

Calfrac Well

Fts International

Halliburton

Nabors Industries

Patterson-Uti Energy

RPC

Schlumberger Limited

Tacrom Services

Trican Well Service

United Oilfield Services

Superior Well Services

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

horizontal wells Vertical wells

Market segment by application, divided into

residents

Industrial electrical energy The objectives of this report’s study are: To study and predict the size of the hydraulic fracturing market on the world market. Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players. Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the hydraulic market The fractures are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Hydraulic fracturing manufacturers Hydraulic fracturing manufacturers

/ distributors / traders

Hydraulic fracturing subcomponent

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream sellers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the hydraulic fracturing market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.



Contents

Size, state and forecast of the world hydraulic fracturing market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Hydraulic Fracturing Industry

1.1 Overview of the

hydraulic fracturing 1.1.1 Scope of the hydraulic fracturing product

1.1.2 Market conditions and outlook

1.2 Size of the world market for hydraulic fracturing and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Market for hydraulic fracturing by type

1.3.1 Horizontal wells

1.3.2 Vertical wells

1.4 Hydraulic fracturing Market per end user / application

1.4.1 Residents

1.4.2 Industrial

1.4.3 Electric power

Chapter Two: Analysis of the Global Competition for Hydraulic Fracking by Players

2.1 Size of the market for hydraulic fracturing (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2. 4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Baker Hughes

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of activities / companies

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Revenues from hydraulic fracturing (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Calfrac well

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main activity / Overview of activities (

Continued….

