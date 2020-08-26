IT Asset Management Software Market 2020: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

This report examines the global market for IT asset management software, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of IT asset management software development in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India and in Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as

Hewlett Packard

ServiceNow Inc.

Cherwell Software Inc.

Aspera Technologies, Inc.

Deloitte

Snow Software

Microsoft

BMC Software

IBM Software

Symantec

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

cloud on

site

Market segment by application, IT asset management software can be divided into

small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the

IT Asset Management Software Sector 1.1 Overview of the

IT Asset Management Software Market 1.1.1 Scope of IT Asset Management Software Product

1.1.2 Market Status and Prospects

1.2 Global Software Market asset management software Size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Software market IT asset management by type

1.3.1 Cloud-based

1.3.2 On-site

1.4 IT asset management Software market per end user / application

1.4.1 Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

1.4.2 Large enterprises

Chapter Two: Global analysis of the competition for IT asset management software by players

2.1 Size of the market for IT asset management software (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Rate of market concentration

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 Hewlett Packard

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General overview of activities / activities

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Sales of software for management of IT assets (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent developments

3.2 ServiceNow Inc.

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 Revenues of IT asset management software (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent developments

3.3 Cherwell Software Inc.

3.3.1

Continued…

