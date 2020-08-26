In-memory Computing Market Share and Growth Analysis 2025, Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industry And Top Companies (IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft, Altibase, ScaleOut Software, Gridgrain Systems Etc.)

This report studies the global In-Memory Computing market, analyzes and researches the In-Memory Computing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM

SAP SE

Oracle

Microsoft

Altibase

ScaleOut Software

Gridgrain Systems

Red Hat

TIBCO

Fujitsu

Gigaspaces

Software AG

Hazelcast

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Application, In-Memory Computing can be split into

Government

BFSI

Retail

Transportation

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of In-Memory Computing

1.1 In-Memory Computing Market Overview

1.1.1 In-Memory Computing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global In-Memory Computing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 In-Memory Computing Market by Type

1.3.1 Small and Medium Businesses

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.4 In-Memory Computing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Government

1.4.2 BFSI

1.4.3 Retail

1.4.4 Transportation

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global In-Memory Computing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 In-Memory Computing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 In-Memory Computing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 SAP SE

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 In-Memory Computing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Oracle

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 In-Memory Computi

Continued….

