Latin America Agriculture Drone Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Design (Hardware and Software), Component (Frame, Controller, Propulsion, Image, Navigation, Battery and Others), Application and Geography

Latin America Agriculture Drone Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Latin America Agriculture Drone Market provide relief to a normal farmer by giving information related to the field and monitors crop production as well. Use of drone has helped in cutting down labor requirements and has further reduced resource requirements as well. Farmers are able to have aerial-view images of the crops and filed that is only possible with the help of drones. Seeing crops from a birds’ eye view reveal many issues like irrigation problems or soil variation and at some point even the pest and fungal infestations. In addition to this, drones also provide multispectral images that show both an infrared view and visual spectrum view. Use of drones helps the farmer to see differences between both healthy as well as unhealthy plants.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The market for drones in Latin America Agriculture Drone Market has been divided into design, components, application, and geography. The components for agriculture drone market include the frame, controller system, propulsion system, image system, the navigation system, battery, and others. Navigation system, propulsion system, and a controller system have formed three key segments. This can be contributed to the growing application of these components across multiple devices as well as high costs related to these systems that result in higher Latin America Agriculture Drone Market share in terms of revenue. Based on the design the market for Latin America Agriculture Drone Market has been segmented into software and hardware. Hardware constituted the largest segment with higher demand for parts and components needed for making a drone forming a major reason that has provided the lead before software. Application wise, field mapping, crop spraying, and life-stock monitoring have formed three key segments. Basic functioning and utilities related to drones have resulted in the growth of these application sectors.

Latin America Agriculture Drone Market geographically has countries that are infrastructural weak but at the same time has huge growth potential as well. Higher investments from foreign shires to boost the agriculture sector along with the rise in commercial applications of drones with government aid have made Latin America a desirable region for agriculture drone applications.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Agriculture Drone market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Agriculture Drone market

• Latin America Agriculture Drone Market segmentation on the basis of design, components, application, and geography

• Agriculture Drone market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Latin America Agriculture Drone Market analysis and forecast for countries in the Latin America region.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Agriculture Drone market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Latin America Agriculture Drone Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional, and country-wise size of this Latin America Agriculture Drone Market . Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Latin America Agriculture Drone Market globally.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Agriculture Drone market include:

• Agribotix LLC

• BeBrasil

• Elio Tecnologia Ltda

• Zhuhai Yuren

• NOVADRONE, S.L.

• senseFly SA

• Shandong Joyance Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.

• UAV-IQ LLC

• MicaSense

• TerrAvion

• HawkVine International Company

Key Target Audience:

• Analysts and strategic business planners as well as Research and Consulting Firms

• Manufacturers and distributors of Agriculture Drone and component supplies

• Farmers and Other Agriculture stakeholders

• Technical and Agriculture Drone Market Investors

• Agriculture Drone Marketing Players

• Governments and financial institutions

• Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and OEM technology solution providers

The scope of the Latin America Agriculture Drone Market:

The research report segments the Agriculture Drone market based on design, component, application and geography.

Latin America Agriculture Drone Market, By Design:

• Drone Hardware

• Software

Latin America Agriculture Drone Market, By Component:

• Frame

• Controller System

• Propulsion System

• Image System

• Navigation System

• Battery and Others

Latin America Agriculture Drone Market, By Application

• Field Mapping

• Variable Rate Application (VRA)

• Crop Spraying

• Live Stock Monitoring

• Agriculture Photography and Others

Latin America Agriculture Drone Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Chile

• Argentina

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of Brazil Agriculture Drone market

• Breakdown of Chile Agriculture Drone market

• Breakdown of Argentina Agriculture Drone market

• Breakdown of Others Agriculture Drone market

