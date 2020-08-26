Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application, by Vertical, and by Geography

Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Electric trace heating, heat trace or surface heating, is the application of a compensating heat source used to temperature maintain or raise pipes, surfaces and vessels. In the form of an electrical heating element, trace heating is run in physical contact with the desired surface. Trace heating can be used to protect pipes from freezing, maintain the temperature of a hot water system, or maintain process temperatures for smooth and efficient running of process plant equipment.

The Latin America market for Electric Heat Tracing is classified into type, application, vertical, and geography. By type, the market is divided into constant wattage, skin effect, self-regulating, and mineral–insulated. Floor heating, viscosity control, roof and gutter, freeze protection, and process temperature maintenance formed the various application areas based on which the market for electric heat tracing is segmented in Latin America. The various verticals that are being considered under the scope of the report includes residential, commercial, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, water & wastewater management, and power & energy.

The industrial cable applications for the electric heat tracing include pipe freeze protection, pipe process maintenance, and hot water maintenance. The commercial cable applications for the electric heart tracing that are being focused by the manufacturers in Latin America comprises of self-regulating freeze protection, self-regulating roof & gutter de-icing, and self-regulating hot water maintenance

The heating cable line embraces the cables that are most suitable for process maintenance, pipe or vessel freeze protection and even in roof or the gutter de-icing applications. Industrial Heating Cables are ideal for process maintenance applications. The maintenance temperatures for these systems that goes up to 1100°F are getting achieved across a variety of dangerous and destructive environments. In industrial processes, the piping and vessels needs to be maintained above a certain air temperature for which the companies are working by making heating cable fit the total application.

In a large number of countries across the Latin America, certain buildings are susceptible to damages that are caused by water freezing. Predominantly, the damage involves either the overflowing of pipes or at times the structural damage caused due to unwanted circumstances that have also boosted the application of electric heat racing system.

Latin America over the last few years have seen a huge growth in the number of manufacturing industries across numerous verticals. This is due to the convenience of cheap labor together with rise in overseas investments. Brazil and Mexico remain the two major countries of the Latin America that have contributed to the rise in demand for Electric Heat Tracings.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Electric Heat Tracing market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Electric Heat Tracing market

• Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market segmentation on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography

• Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred to in order to gain insights about the Electric Heat Tracing market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Electric Heat Tracing market globally.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Electric Heat Tracing market include:

• Pentair

• Thermon

• Eltherm

• ESH Ltd.

• Wermac

• Chromalox

• Tempco

• Parker Hannifin

• Heat Trace Ltd.

• Flexotherm

Key Target Audience:

• Electric heat tracing system manufacturers and suppliers

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End users of electric heat tracing systems

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market:

The research report segments Latin America Electric Heat Tracing market based on type, application, vertical, and geography.

Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Type:

• Constant Wattage

• Skin Effect

• Self-Regulating

• Mineral–Insulated

Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Application:

• Floor Heating

• Viscosity Control

• Roof and Gutter

• Freeze Protection

• Process Temperature Maintenance

Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Vertical:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Water & Wastewater Management

• Power & Energy

Latin America Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of Brazil Electric Heat Tracing market

• Breakdown of Mexico Electric Heat Tracing market

• Breakdown of Others Electric Heat Tracing market

