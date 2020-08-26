Latin America Positive Material Identification Market-Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Offering, by Technique, by Form Factor, by Industry, and by Geography

Latin America Positive Material Identification Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Positive material identification helps in creating a non-destructive way that is related to the identification of any metal’s makeup. All these processes include a number of methods, comprising of optical emissions spectroscopy that helps in accurately determining the exact chemical make-up of any item without any harm. All these analyses is chemical in nature that can be performed under laboratory conditions as well as on-site.

The Latin America market for Positive Material Identification is segmented into technique, form factor, offering, and industry. Based on technique, the market is bifurcated into optical emission spectrometry (OES), and x-ray fluorescence (XRF). Considering the form factor segment, the market is divided into benchtop analyzers and portable analyzers. Aerospace & defense, oil & gas, metals & heavy machinery, infrastructure, automotive, scrap recycling, chemicals, power generation, and pharmaceutical are the various industry verticals that are catered by the Latin America Positive Material Identification market. By offering the market is classified into services and equipment.

Positive material identification testing helps in:

• Rapidly verify alloys in seconds

• Recover lost material traceability

• Isolate the finished welds to authenticate filler material composition as well as dilution rates

• Confirming the integrity of process piping, or valves, as well as reaction vessels such as pipes, tubes, forged bars, valves, flanges, weld seams.

The handheld X-ray fluorescent (XRF) analyzers are one of the kinds that have the capability to quantify as well as qualify comprising of nearly any element ranging from Magnesium to Uranium, based on specific instrument configurations in Latin America region.

Portable XRF spectrometers allow the user to take the battery operated analyzer for getting the sample in place of bringing the sample within the lab. This is especially useful when understanding the test specimen is large or heavy.

Latin America over the last few years has seen a huge swell in the number of manufacturing industries across numerous verticals. This can be attributed to the accessibility of cheap labor together with the rise in foreign investments. Brazil and Mexico remain the two major countries of the Latin America that have contributed to the rise in demand for Positive Material Identifications.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Positive Material Identification market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Positive Material Identification market

• Positive Material Identification market segmentation on the basis of technique, form factor, offering, industry, and geography

• Positive Material Identification market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Positive Material Identification market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Positive Material Identification market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Latin America Positive Material Identification Market

Key players of the Latin America Positive Material Identification market include:

• Amerapex

• Shawcor

• Hitachi

• Applus+

• Vibrant NDT Services

• TUV SUD

• TechCorr

• Intertek

• Acuren

• Niton

Key Target Audience:

• PMI testing equipment rental providers

• Raw material and component providers

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Latin America Positive Material Identification Market:

The research report segments Latin America Positive Material Identification market based on technique, form factor, offering, industry, and geography.

Latin America Positive Material Identification Market, By Offering:

• Services

• Equipment

Latin America Positive Material Identification Market, By Technique:

• Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES)

• X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF)

Latin America Positive Material Identification Market, By Form Factor:

• Benchtop Analyzers

• Portable Analyzers

Latin America Positive Material Identification Market, By Industry:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Heavy Machinery

• Infrastructure

• Automotive

• Scrap Recycling

• Chemicals

• Power Generation

• Pharmaceutical

Latin America Positive Material Identification Market, By Geography:

•Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of Brazil Positive Material Identification market

• Breakdown of Mexico Positive Material Identification market

• Breakdown of Others Positive Material Identification market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Latin America Positive Material Identification Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Latin America Positive Material Identification Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Latin America Positive Material Identification Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Latin America Positive Material Identification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Latin America Positive Material Identification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Latin America Positive Material Identification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Latin America Positive Material Identification Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Latin America Positive Material Identification by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Latin America Positive Material Identification Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Latin America Positive Material Identification Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Latin America Positive Material Identification Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

