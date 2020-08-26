Latin America Position Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Contact type, by Output, by Industry, by Application, and by Geography

The position sensor is used for measuring linear or rotary displacement in different application areas. For the manual transmissions, it is used either for the clutch position on the master cylinder or at the gearshift lever for detecting a position of gears. Position Sensors detect the position of an object that is referenced either to or from some specific fixed position. This kind of sensors provide a positional feedback as well. A method for determining position includes using either distance that means the distance between two points when the object has traveled or moved away from a defined fixed point, or through a rotation.

Latin America Position Sensor Market is classified into type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography. By type, the market is divided into rotary and linear position sensors. Based on contact type, the market comprises of contact and non-contact. On the basis of output, the market includes digital and analog. Robotics, material handling, test equipment, machine tools, motion systems, and packaging are the various application areas for position sensors market. On the basis of industry, the market comprises consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, packaging, and manufacturing.

Smart farming is a growing concept in Latin America. It involves incorporation of information with the communication technologies into sensors, equipment, and machinery for use in agricultural production systems. Advanced technologies such as the internet of things and cloud computing are also expected to help in the market development, introducing robots, drones, and artificial intelligence into farming. Smart farming tools in Latin America has introduced a new level of technology within agriculture, comprising mapping and geomatics technologies that help in decision making and statistical processes. Most promising of the smart-farming technologies incorporate sensors, telemetry, positioning technologies, and data analysis.

One of the agricultural sectors in Latin America that uses smart farming most widely is Brazil is sugarcane farming. This sector uses a global positioning system or GPS technologies wherein position sensors are used for plantation and harvesting using telemetry to connect. Another smart farming tool is to analyze the need for application of nitrogen fertilizers within the sugarcane industry.

Smart farming has immense potential for the unmanned aerial vehicles. Drones are used that require advanced positioning and proximity sensors along with the infrared cameras and GPS technology for transforming agriculture bringing enhancement in decision-making processes and risk management. These are some of the technologies that are essential for bringing precision agriculture in Brazil and Mexico at large. It provides the possibility for automation and remote controlling of operations in the smart farming.

Latin America has seen huge growth across a number of industry verticals owing to the availability of cheap labor and a rise in the number of large-scale foreign investments. Usage of technologically advanced sensors for automation in industries has further contributed to the growth of position sensors in Latin America.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Position Sensor Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Position Sensor market

• Latin America Position Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography

• Latin America Position Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Latin America Position Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Position Sensor market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a market value for Latin America Position Sensor Market

Some of the key players of the Latin America Position Sensor market include:

• TE Connectivity

• Baluff

• Honeywell

• Ifm Electronic

• Positek

• Sick

• Infineon Technologies

• Parker Hannifin

• Rockwell Automation

• Turck

Key Target Audience:

• Position sensor manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Position sensor traders/suppliers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Latin America Position Sensor Market:

The research report segments Latin America Position Sensor market based on type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography.

Latin America Position Sensor Market, By Type:

• Rotary Position Sensor

• Linear Position Sensor

Latin America Position Sensor Market, By Contact Type:

• Contact

• Non-contact

Latin America Position Sensor Market, By Output:

• Digital

• Analog

Latin America Position Sensor Market, By Application:

• Robotics

• Material Handling

• Test Equipment

• Machine Tools

• Motion Systems

• Packaging

Latin America Position Sensor Market, By Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Packaging

• Manufacturing

Latin America Position Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of Brazil Position Sensor market

• Breakdown of Mexico Position Sensor market

• Breakdown of Others Position Sensor market

