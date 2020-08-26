Latin America SCR Power Controller Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Load Type, by Control Type, by Industry, and by Geography

Latin America SCR Power Controller Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

SCR’s or in other words silicone controlled rectifiers are used as switching devices for electrical power that consists of thyristors and a specific control circuit. As there are no special moving parts, this controller device may switch electrical loads within milliseconds and for a higher number of times. The amplified speed allows choosing between the zero cross switching in other words known as zero-cross firing, burst firing or even as fast cycling and phase angle switching.

The Latin America SCR Power Controller market is divided by type, load type, control type, industry, and geography. Based on the type, the market is divided into three-phase SCR power controller, and single-phase SCR power controller. On the basis of load type, the market comprises of non-resistive load, and resistive load. Considering the control type, the market includes integral cycle switching and phase angle. The various industry verticals where the market caters to include oil & gas, chemicals, glass, semiconductor, food & beverages, plastics, textile, and metals.

An SCR power controller that is put in by manufacturers in Latin America mainly consists of:

• semiconductor power devices or the SCR’s and diodes

• controlling circuit that is normally referred to as the firing circuit or in other words firing card

• a specific means to dissipate the heat that is generated from the semiconductor devices

• and the protective circuits comprising of the fuses and transient suppressors

A silicon controlled rectifier or an SCR provide numerous advantages of SCR controls over other temperature control methods that are normally available. Improved response time, reduced maintenance costs, no mechanical wear, closer process control, extended heater life, silent operation, no arcing and sparking, as well as reduced peak power consumption, are some of the factors being considered. The zero voltage switched controls used in SCR power controller are proportionally turned on and off for each complete cycle of the power line. By fluctuating the total number of AC power line sequences, the SCR delivers power to the heaters. Having a variable time base, the optimal level of rotations turned on/off is finally achieved.

Latin America over the last few years has seen a huge swell in the number of industries across numerous verticals. The higher demand for electricity that requires continuous maintenance and increases in the cost of related devices have resulted in higher demand for SCR power controller in Latin America. Brazil and Mexico remain the two major countries of the Latin America that have contributed to the rise in demand for SCR Power Controllers.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America SCR Power Controller market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the g growth of the Latin America SCR Power Controller market

• Latin America SCR Power Controller Market segmentation on the basis of by type, load type, control type, industry, and geography

• Latin America SCR Power Controller Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope othe f study

• Latin America SCR Power Controller Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Latin America SCR Power Controller Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Latin America SCR Power Controller Market

Some of the key players of the Latin America SCR Power Controller market include:

• Honeywell

• ABB

• Watlow

• Gefran

• Ametek

• Control Concept Inc.

• Shreetech Instrumentation

• CD Automation

• Teltech

• Athena Controls

Key Target Audience:

• Component manufacturers

• Distributors and resellers

• Suppliers of SCR power controllers

• Technology investors

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Latin America SCR Power Controller Market:

The research report segments Latin America SCR Power Controller market based on type, load type, control type, industry, and geography.

Latin America SCR Power Controller Market, By Type:

• Three-Phase SCR Power Controller

• Single-Phase SCR Power Controller

Latin America SCR Power Controller Market, By Load Type:

• Non-resistive Load

• Resistive Load

Latin America SCR Power Controller Market, By Control Type:

• Integral Cycle Switching

• Phase Angle

Latin America SCR Power Controller Market, By Industry:

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Glass

• Semiconductor

• Food & Beverages

• Plastics

• Textile

• Metals

Latin America SCR Power Controller Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of Brazil SCR Power Controller market

• Breakdown of Mexico SCR Power Controller market

• Breakdown of Others SCR Power Controller market

