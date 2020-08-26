Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market – Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Application, by Component, by Power Supply Range, by Charging Type, by Vehicle Type, and by Geography

Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The ability of electric cars to recharge while driving down a highway would virtually eliminate most of the concerns regarding range and lower the cost by making electricity the standard fuel for most vehicles. The ability to transfer electricity in this way will revolutionize the world of electric vehicle manufacturers. If the car gets charged while driving, then this would solve the problem related to range and potentially allow cars to travel unlimited distances without any major hurdle. The idea involves a coil in the bottom of a car where it would receive electricity from coils embedded in the road connected by underground electric current.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Wireless EV Charging market in Latin America is segmented into application, component, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography. On the basis of application, the market is separated into a home charging unit and public charging station. The public charging station here held the largest market share when compared with a home charging unit. It is the growth of electric vehicles together with the higher amount of subsidies from the government for boosting renewable ways of commuting have increased the overall market share of a public charging station.

By component, the market for wireless EV charging consists of base charging pad, power control unit, and vehicle charging pad. The power control unit is the largest segment that can be attributed to its high application across home stations as well as public charging stations for various charging purposes. Considering the power supply range segment, the market comprises of 3–50 kW. The 3–50 kW type grew at the fastest rate for the wireless EV charging market. The battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are included within the vehicle type segment for the market. The battery electric vehicles are the largest segment followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Latin America has seen huge growth across a number of industry verticals owing to the availability of cheap labor and a rise in the number of off-shore foreign investments. The increase in government policies to curb pollution related hazards along with infrastructural development have been a few other key factors that have provided huge market opportunities for wireless EV charging market in Latin America.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Wireless EV Charging market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Wireless EV Charging market

• Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market segmentation on the basis of component, application, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography

• Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Wireless EV Charging market include:

• Plugless

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• Witricity Corporation

• FreeWire

• Giant Motors

• Elix

• Evatran

Key Target Audience:

• Industry associations and experts

• The automobile industry and related end-user industries

• Electric vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers

• Wireless charging system manufacturers and component suppliers

• Electric vehicle hardware suppliers

• Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

The Scope of the Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market

The research report segments Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market based on component, application, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type and geography.

Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Application:

• Home Charging Unit

• Public Charging Station

Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Component:

• Base Charging Pad (Transmitter)

• Power Control Unit

• Vehicle Charging Pad (Receiver)

Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Power Supply Range:

• 3–50 kW

Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Charging Type:

• Stationary Wireless Charging System

• Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of Brazil Wireless EV Charging market

• Breakdown of Mexico Wireless EV Charging market

• Breakdown of Others Wireless EV Charging market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Latin America Wireless EV Charging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Latin America Wireless EV Charging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Latin America Wireless EV Charging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Latin America Wireless EV Charging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Latin America Wireless EV Charging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Latin America Wireless EV Charging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

