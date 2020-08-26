Business
Glabridin Market Analysis includes Size, Demand, Applications, Key Insights 2020 to 2026
The Global Glabridin Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Glabridin market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The worldwide Glabridin market size is projected to reach USD 24 million by 2026, from USD 18 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% During 2020-2026.
Glabridin is a chemical compound that is found in the root extract of licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra).Glabridin is an isoflavane, a type of isoflavonoid. This product is part of a larger family of plant-derived molecules, the natural phenols.Glabridin is yellowish-brown powder. It is insoluble in water, but soluble in organic solvents such as propylene glycol.
Company Coverage
Shenyang Phytocare Ingredients, Plamed Green Science Group, Uniproma Chemical, Sanat Products Limited, Xi’an Zhongying, Shaanxi Huatai Bio-fine Chemical Co.,Ltd, Spec Chem Industry Inc.
Segment by Type
20% (HPLC)
40% (HPLC)
60% (HPLC)
90% (HPLC)
98% (HPLC)
Other
Segment by Application
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Other
Glabridin Market Regional Analysis:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market Dynamics:
The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Glabridin market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.
Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Glabridin Production by Regions
5 Glabridin Consumption by Region
6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8 Corporate Profiles
9 Production Forecasts by Regions
10 Glabridin Consumption Forecast by Region
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Finding in The Global Glabridin Study
14 Appendix
Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with the forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Glabridin Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion
