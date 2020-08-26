Global Intraoral Cameras Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Software Types, End-User, and Region.

Global Intraoral Cameras Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.50 % during a forecast period.

The report study has the analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Intraoral cameras help clinicians to capture and then display digital images ofa patient’s mouth. Most of the dental intraoral cameras are portable and are connected to a computer wirelessly via USB.

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, Dynamics:

The technological advancements in the healthcare sector have reformed the concept of imaging technology as a powerful way to address dental issues. It also delivers a range of perception, interpretation, and execution. Intraoral cameras are the best examples of technological advancements in dentistry. It helps dentist in getting better idea about hidden and overlooked defects in teeth.

The demand for cosmetic dentistry, the affordability of imaging systems, and the requirement for rapid and accurate diagnosis are some of the prominent factors behind the global intraoral cameras market growth. The rapid advancement in dental technology is expected to introduce various new products, which will best suit the patient requirements. The innovative products are providing best possible services to patients and thus improving the standard of dental health. With the development of new technology, Intraoral Cameras have become an essential tool of dental practice across the globe. Many patients have insurance cover for their medical treatments. The insurance companies require clarity of the problem and the treatment. The captured images through intraoral cameras are expected to offer visual proof to support insurance claims of patients.

Some of the prominent key players are continuously pushing boundaries with new innovations and adopting technologically advanced products to increase their global presence in the market. Furthermore, the dental clinics are expected to contribute XX% share in the global intraoral cameras market. The demand for dental clinics is increasing rapidly because of the prevalence of dental problems in various age groups.

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global intraoral cameras market. Growth in the number of dental diseases, presence of large geriatric population, and awareness about dental treatments and procedures and technological advancements are expected to drive the regional growth. In most of the developing countries like India and China, the rapid urbanization and changes in living conditions, and the prevalence of oral diseases are continually increasing. It is mainly attributed to the inadequate exposure to fluoride, poor access to oral health care services and high intake of sugar, tobacco and alcohol. In addition, growth in awareness of dentistry among people by various dental awareness campaigns, technological advancements in dental services like tooth whitening, the development of healthcare infrastructure, economic gain for dental practitioners are expected to drive the regional market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Intraoral Cameras Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intraoral Cameras Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Intraoral Cameras Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intraoral Cameras Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Intraoral Cameras Market

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Type

• SB Camera

• Fiber Optic Camera

• Wireless Camera

• Others

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Software Types

• X-Ray Software

• Button Capture Software

• Others

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Others

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Intraoral Cameras Market

• Danaher Corporation

• Sirona Dental System

• Carestream Health

• Gendex

• Dexis

• Owandy Radiology

• TPC Advanced Technology Inc.

• Digital Doc LLC

• Shofu Dental Corporation

• Polaroid

• Flight Dental Systems

• Imagin Systems Corporation

• Rolence Enterprise Inc.

• Acteon

• Carestream Health

• Dentsply Sirona

• Royal Dental

• TPC Advanced Technology

• Durr Dental

• PhotoMed

