Global Hair Color Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Usage, Application, End-user, and Region.

Global Hair Color Market was valued US$ 22.1Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 37.5 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Hair coloring or hair dyeing is used to change the color of hair. Generally, it is used to hide gray or white hair and to follow the latest fashion trend of hairstyle. The color hair can discolor after Hairdressing, sun bleaching, and due to continuous washing.

Global Hair Color Market Drivers & Restraints:

Hair colors are available in different colors. Hair coloring is done by a professional hairdresser or by self at home. There are different styles for coloring the hair like coloring completely, coloring some specific part of hair called highlighting, and now a days Ombre hair technique is popular, in which the bottom portion of hair looks lighter than the top portion. A new trend is followed by young people to color their hair according to their clothes.

The hair color compounds are chemically formed, or plant derived. Hair colors are formed by ammonia, antioxidants, dyes, fragrance, and some other chemicals are used for softening the hair, etc. Hair color may be harmful to users due to its chemicals, sometimes it causes allergic reactions or irritation. So, compounds that are used in hair color are tested several times to make them harmless for the user.

The most significant reason to boost the global hair color market is that there is a continuous growth in the population globally, in that old people are using hair color to hide their grey hair and young people are using hair coloring to do ongoing fashion, etc. Furthermore, due to increase in spa and salon services which offer facilities like coloring and maintaining hair, and this factor will lead to the growth of the hair color market in the coming years. Health & wellness awareness, changing lifestyle, the good income of people, and increasing urbanization are likely to get incremental growth for the global hair color market. Due to more advertising of the product, health organization’s marketing, and by social media, consumers ensured about the product and ready to purchase them, this also boosts the demand for the product.

Additionally, in today’s world people give more importance to looks and are ready to pay more money for beauty products to maintain their beauty is another key factor to swell the growth of the hair color market soon. Nearly 70% women and 10 % men are using hair dyes. In the U.S., 75 % women are using hair dyes. Almost 1.43 billion units of hair color products were sold in the United States, in 2016.

On the other hand, demerits of hair coloring due to chemicals are hair damage, dry hair, hair fall and weakened roots, etc. and the government is implementing strict rules and regulations related to chemicals used in the making of hair colors to avoid any health risk. These facts may hamper the growth of the global hair coloring market. But now there is the number of treatments available for hair issues put a good impact on the global hair color market in the next few years.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the Hair Color market is classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is the major revenue contributor to the hair color market now and in the future. Due to the presence of main leading manufacturing companies and the habit of people adopting new products according to ongoing trends. In the Asia Pacific region, countries like China and India are investing more money in the hair color market. Also, here is a demand for products due to rapid changes in lifestyle, rise in shopping habits and increase in incomes, etc. are expected to rise the growth in the hair color market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hair Color Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hair Color Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hair Color Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hair Color Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Hair Color Market

Global Hair Color Market, By Usage

• Permanent hair color

• Semi-permanent hair color

• Temporary hair color

• Hair highlights, and bleach

Global Hair Color Market, By Application

• Total gray coverage

• Touch-up for roots

• Grays highlighting

Global Hair Color Market, By End-user

• Male

• Female

• Unisex

Global Hair Color Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Hair Color Market

• L’Oreal

• Revlon

• Avon Products

• Conair

• Aroma

• Estée Lauder

• Godrej

• HOYU

• Coty

• Procter & Gamble

• Johnson & Johnson

• Cadiveu Professional USA

• World Hair Cosmetics Ltd.

