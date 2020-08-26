Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecast till 2026

The Global Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The worldwide market for Hydroxyacetic Acid (Glycolic Acid) (CAS 79-14-1) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019.

Hydroxyacetic acid is the smallest α-hydroxy acid with chemical formula of C2H4O3. It is colorless, odorless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid and is soluble in water, methanol, ethanol, ethyl acetate and other organic solvents, slightly soluble in ether, insoluble in hydrocarbons.

Scope of the Report:

USA is the dominate producer of Hydroxyacetic Acid, the production was 34056 MT in 2016, accounting for about 60.42% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 19.74%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.39% from 2012 to 2016. And USA is expected to remain the leading position in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Leading players in Hydroxyacetic Acid industry are Chemours, CABB, Water Chemical. Chemours is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 48.64% in 2016. The top three companies occupied about 79.21% production share of the market in 2016.

Personal care accounted for the largest market with about 60.12% share of global Hydroxyacetic Acid market in 2016. With over 29.62% share in the Hydroxyacetic Acid market, household & institutional cleaning was the second largest application market in 2016.

Company Coverage

DowDuPont, Parchem, CrossChem LP, Phibro Animal Health, Griffin International, Chemsolv, Lamelle Research Laboratories, Haihang Industry

Segment by Type

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Instrial Grade

Segment by Application

Textile Industry (Dyeing Agent)

Food Industry (Flavoring, Preservatives)

Pharmaceutical Industry (Skin Care)

Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market Dynamics:

The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.

Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) Production by Regions

5 Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) Study

14 Appendix

Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with the forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Glycolic Acid (Cas 79-14-1) Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion

