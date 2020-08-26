Business
Seamless Steel Pipe Market in Global Industry by Top Companies, Type and Application, Country and Competitive Landscape Reviews to 2026
The Global Seamless Steel Pipe Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Seamless Steel Pipe market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market is forecast to reach USD 88.06 Billion by 2026
The manufacturing process of seamless pipes involves transformation of raw materials into steel bars, followed by transformation of these steel bars into a mother pipe, manufactured in different types of rolling mills. A seamless steel pipe is made from a solid round steel ‘billet’, which is heated and pushed or pulled over a form until the steel is shaped into a hollow tube. Ultra-high strength and corrosion-resistant properties make the seamless pipe perfect for the oil & gas industry, steam boilers, chemical and other processing industries, pipelines, installation with high and supercritical steam and pressure conditions, etc. In terms of type of manufacturing, the seamless pipe market can be segmented into hot finished seamless pipe, cross-roll piercing & pilger rolling, and nickel & alloys.
Company Coverage
Tenaris, Chelpipe Group, OAO TMK, Vallourec, Interpipe, Syngenta, ArcelorMittal, U.S.Steel, NSSMC, Welspun, Ansteel, Baosteel, Hebei Shengtian Group Reaguan Pipeline, Hunan Standard Steel, Liaocheng TianRui Steel Pipe, Weifang East Steel Pipe, Torich International, Hunan Great Steel Pipe, Hebei Shengtian Pipe-Fitting Group, Liaocheng Xinpengyuan Metal Manufacturing
Segment by Type
Carbon Steel Pipe
Alloy Steel Pipe
Stainless Steel Pipe
Others
Segment by Application
Petroleum & chemical
Automotive
Aviation & Aerospace
Construction & Building
Military
Others
Seamless Steel Pipe Market Regional Analysis:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market Dynamics:
The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Seamless Steel Pipe market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.
Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Seamless Steel Pipe Production by Regions
5 Seamless Steel Pipe Consumption by Region
6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8 Corporate Profiles
9 Production Forecasts by Regions
10 Seamless Steel Pipe Consumption Forecast by Region
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Finding in The Global Seamless Steel Pipe Study
14 Appendix
Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with the forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Seamless Steel Pipe Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion
