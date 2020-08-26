Global Zigbee Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Device Type, Frequency Band, Application and Region.

Global Zigbee market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Zigbee is the wireless network communication technology, is created for small scale projects which need wireless connection. It used to produce personal area networks with small and low-power digital radios for smart home, medical device data collection and other low-bandwidth requirements.

Market Dynamics

Rapidly growing Internet of Thing (IoT) technology, increasing acceptance of simple and easy accessible Zigbee enabled products and standards in a variety of applications are major driving factor behind the growth of market. Zigbee communication provides several benefits such as easy and simple network setup, doesn’t require central controller, allows remote monitoring and controlling of home appliances, save cost of battery replacement as Zigbee uses lithium battery which lasts long and it is low power consuming wireless system which are ultimately improving the demand of Zigbee technology. Surge in the adoption of Zigbee module in the smart home automation and commercial building automation systems are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

However, short range, low complexity and low data speed are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Its high maintenance cost, lack of total solution, and slow materialization and alternative technology such as Wi-Fi based secured systems could hinder the growth of market.

Global Zigbee Market: Segmentation Analysis

By device type, Zigbee coordinator and Zigbee end devices segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to keep their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The Zigbee coordinator is act as the most important node and can take the form of a smart home hub like the Amazon Echo or Samsung SmartThings. In addition, Zigbee end devices are widely used in the smart home and in industrial automation. They perform specific roles like switching lights on or off and managing the temperature in the smart home which ultimately driving the growth of market.

By application, home automation and industrial automation segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The main goal of Zigbee technology in home and industrial automation is to minimize human effort by operating various smart home appliances remotely. Zigbee in home automation provides key benefits such as lighting control, single touch without obstructions, one software application to control everything, security model of the IEEE 802.15.4 MAC sub layer and multi-source products are led to the growth of market.

Global Zigbee Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of smart home automation technologies like smart lighting and smart home appliances to reduce high energy consumption.

The region has a massive presence of Zigbee products providing companies. These providers include large enterprises like Texas Instruments, Microchip technology, and more other start-ups.

Global Zigbee Market: Key Development

In Feb 2020, Silicon Labs announced a new series of secure, ultra-low-power Zigbee system-on-chip (SoC) devices designed for eco-friendly IoT products deployed in mesh networks. The EFR32MG22 (MG22) family expands Silicon Labs’ Zigbee portfolio by offering the smallest, lowest power SoCs optimized for Zigbee Green Power applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Zigbee Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Zigbee Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Zigbee Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Zigbee Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Zigbee Market

Global Zigbee Market, By Device Type

• ZigBee Coordinator

• ZigBee Router

• ZigBee End Device

Global Zigbee Market, By Frequency Band

• 868-870 MHz

• 902-928 MHz

• 2.4-2.4835 GHz

Global Zigbee Market, By Application

• Home Automation

• Industrial Automation

• Telecommunication Services

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Zigbee Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Zigbee Market, Key Players

• Digi International

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Microchip Technology

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• GreenPeak Technologies

• Silicon Laboratories

• Develco Products

