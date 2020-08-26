Global Workspace as a service (WaaS) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, End User Industry and Region.

Global Workspace as a service (WaaS) Market revenue was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR 14.2% in forecast period.

Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Overview:

WaaS solutions empower user to log into the provider’s service and be available with a virtual workspace desktop environment that seems and functions like their exact physical office desktop. Thus, WaaS solutions allow employees to be more productive and capable of obtaining critical applications and data, without their presence at geographical location. In current times enterprises have become highly dynamic and geographically separated infrastructures, hence, ways of providing access to the employees of business resources from other locations, in order to provide them a user experience equivalent in quality and accessibility that is achieved physical in office, are emerging with huge significance. Demand for enterprise flexibility by end-users, with the facility of seamlessly moving from desktops to laptops to tablets to smartphones and kinds of operating systems, has further emphasized on the need for adopting effective ways of virtualization solutions.

In the past few years, as enterprises have focused to grow their operations across the globe and promote policies such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and choose-your-own-device (CYOD), these factors supplementing the growth of the global workspace as a service (WaaS) market and the need for effective WaaS solutions will continue to remain high in forecast period(2020-2027).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Dynamics:

Organizations are realizing the value of WaaS that permits them to become less constrained by geography and many times reduces expenses on infrastructure management while maintaining productivity and efficiency of their employees. Rising adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and choose-your-own-device (CYOD), across various industries, along with ease of deployment, quick availability, and increasing demand for affordable virtual desktop virtualization are driving the growth of the global WaaS market.

Major organizations, like Intel, Blackstone and SAP have done huge investments in BYOD concept and taking more initiatives to develop with it. For instance, SAP has implemented BYOD successfully, the company has established a specialized mobile platform that is integrated with crucial applications, allowing employees to work from anywhere without the constraints of office premises, providing employee satisfaction and reducing CAPEX.

Key Market Trends:

Telecom and IT to hold a Major Market Share:

The telecom and IT sector has experienced a high penetration rate of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and cloud computing, as this industry is an early adopter of WaaS. For instance, Huawei Technologies, a major player in the telecom industry, transferred its RandD center in India to its own cloud computing platform known as “Desktop Cloud”. By transferring its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to cut the cost of almost 80%, compared to that of the traditional desktop infrastructure.

The IT sector companies, which are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services, have adopted and are still accepting at large. Therefore, IT sector is expected to emerge as a huge opportunities for global WaaS market. As software applications allow enterprises to generate revenue from digital business channels, there is a robust need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a modification to the cloud, to grasp the more economic benefits.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global Workspace as a service (WaaS) Market has the presence of a large number of players. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Workspace as a service (WaaS) Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail. For instance, in 2018, Amazon Web Services added a Linux option to its desktop as a service workspaces. By this addition, the company extended the WorkSpaces offering to the developers to work on Linux. The Linux version contains all of the AWS SDKs and tools and developer tools, like, Java, gcc and Mono. Besides, companies are also investing in modernizing service support. For instance, in 2017, at US, Unisys modernized workspace services for Catholic Health Initiatives in a five-year contract.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Workspace as a service (WaaS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Workspace as a service (WaaS) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Workspace as a service (WaaS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Workspace as a service (WaaS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report:

Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market, by Type:

• Desktop as a Service

Distributed Virtual Desktop

Centralized Virtual Desktop

• Application as a Service

• System Integration Service

• Managed Service

• Consulting Service

Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market, by End-use Industry:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunication

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Travel and Hospitality

• Education

• Others (Utilities)

Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• VMware Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• IndependenceIT Corporation

• Getronics Global Services BV

• Dell Inc.

• Unisys Corporation

• Colt Group SA

• Econocom Group SA/NV

