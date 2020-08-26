Global Military Truck Market 2020 Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research on Global Military Truck Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results

Global military truck market is set to witness steady CAGR of 3.15% forecast to 2026. Increasing customization of trucks & technology and electrically powered military trucks are the factor for the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for multipurpose solution for transportation is the factor for the market growth

Rising focus on military equipment also accelerates the growth of the market

Growing military troops and cargo acts as a market driver

Rising defence budget is another factor which is contributing in the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Increasing usage of robots in military will hamper the market growth

The fluctuations in the prices of raw materials is another factor restricting the market growth in the forecast period

Market Segmentation

Global Military Truck Market By Application (Cargo/Logistics Carrier, Troop Carrier, Utility), Truck Type (Light Truck, Medium Truck, Heavy Truck), Axle Configurations (4X4, 6X6, 8X8, Others), Propulsion Type (Electric/Hybrid, Gasoline, Diesel), Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Semi- Automatic Transmission, Manual Transmission), Geography

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Military Truck market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Military Truck market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global military truck market are Oshkosh Defense, LLC; General Dynamics Corporation; Rheinmetall AG; Textron Inc.; Tata Motors; Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; Arquus; IVECO DEFENCE VEHICLES – A CNH INDUSTRIAL COMPANY; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.; TATRA TRUCKS A.S.; Daimler AG; Ashok Leyland; Hanwha Group.; Nexter group KNDS; BAE Systems; MWTP; Rába Automotive Holding Plc; AM General LLC; IMI Systems Ltd.; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, BAE Systems and Rheinmetall announced the launch of their new combat vehicles joint venture called Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land. Originally, the combined company will design and manufacture vehicles mainly for the UK, including the British Army’s new Military Infantry Vehicle (MIV) Boxer, and aims to participate in a Challenger tank upgrade competition. This will also help them to provide better vehicles to the military vehicle market

In May 2019, Chinese militray truck announced the launch of their killer drones like artilerry. Chinese-language army truck that can drive into combat, armored to the teeth with 12 drones flipping the off-road car right into a total destruction mother ship.The truck is fitted with 4 launch tubes for tracking drones and 8 for explosive kamikaze drones, complete with 4 kilos of explosives that can reach 110 mph. This launch will help the China to change the nature of drone warfare by allowing them to identify and destroy targets easily hence creating better avenues in the military truck market

