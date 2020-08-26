North America Usage-Based Insurance Market 2020 Sets the Table for Continued Growth

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report with titled “North America Usage-Based Insurance Market”. The report helps out the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. North America Usage-Based Insurance Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics which make this report more user-friendly. All the data and statistics encompassed in this North America Usage-Based Insurance business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

North America usage based insurance market is growing with healthy CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Segmentation: North America Usage-Based Insurance Market

By Package type (pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)), vehicle type (light-duty vehicle (LDV), heavy-duty vehicles (HDV)), Device offering (company provided, bring your own device (BYOD)), Technology (OBD-II, smartphone, embedded system, black box and others), Vehicle age (new vehicles, on-road vehicles), Electric and hybrid vehicle (hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV)), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Major Industry Competitors: North America Usage-Based Insurance Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc., TrueMotion, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Insure The Box Limited, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Modus Group, LLC, Inseego Corp, Metromile Inc., The Floow Limited, Vodafone, Allstate Insurance Company, Octo Group, , TomTom International, Allianz, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, , Liberty Mutual Insurance, Verizon, Sierra Wireless, , Mapfre, Movitrack Viasat, Inc., ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Allstate launched a product for life insurance which will pay on monthly basis rather than lump sum amount. This is consumer driven product which will help the company to cover more market share and to aware the people about life insurance.

In October 2018, The Floow launches FlowFleet for the insurer who deals in commercial line. This helped the insurance company to better manage the risk and to provide the optimal premium price to their customer in the high premium rising market.

In June 2018, Allstate launched pay per mile i.e. usage based insurance in New Jersey. This insurance gives more control to customer about their insurance premium and plans for using telematics services for better management in their insurance segment.

In March 2018, Octo Telematics entered into partnership with Renault finance company to provide data analytics and services to its customer globally. This will increase the global market share of the company.

