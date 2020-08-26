Indian Data Center Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Model, and Vertical.

Indian Data Center Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Indian data center market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Indian data center market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

India, one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, is witnessing a rapid growth in internet penetration and telecommunication technology. The expansion of the consumer base is complimented by the government’s drive to digitalise the economy, all of which is propelling the demand for data centers in the country. Considering the evolving dynamics of the sector, this document provides a brief overview of India’s intrinsic strengths as a data center hub, the types of data centers operational in the country, key players in this segment, and parameters for selecting a location in India and potential challenges.

Indian Data Center Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29762

Major cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are witnessing high investments of local and international operators in the Indian data center market. The increasing construction of hyperscale facilities with the power capacity of over 50 MW will fuel the need for innovative infrastructure in the Indian data center market over the forecast period.

The adoption of cloud-based services is growing significantly worldwide. There is a growing demand for IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS among enterprise customers in India adopting public and private cloud services during the forecast period. Increase in Internet population, use of smart devices, and social media growth as prompted both central and state government to migrate from the existing traditional service offerings to digital platforms. In 2018 budge, the central government has emphasized the importance of increasing cloud and data center investment in the Indian data center market.

Based on the Component, The electrical components segment to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The Indian government has launched MeghRaj Cloud to fast-track G2C services delivery. Under the system, many national data centers and state data centers have been built and are being built in various states, such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. For example, NIC has already built 4 NDCs in India and the fifth one is coming up in Bhopal. Various domestic colocation providers such as CtrlS, Netmagic, and Reliance are investing violently in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Scope of the Indian Data Center Market

Indian Data Center Market, by Component

• Electrical

• Mechanical

• Communication

• Security

Indian Data Center Market, by Model

• Captive

• Outsourced

Indian Data Center Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecom and ITES

• Defense

Key Players operating in the Indian Data Center Market

• Fujitsu

• Honeywell

• NEC

• Siemens

• IBM

• Johnson Controls

• Hikvision

• Dahua Technology

• Schneider Electric

• Netmagic

• Ctrl S

• ESDS

• Prasa

• Sterling & Wilson

Indian Data Center Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29762

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business