Middle-East Digital Transformation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Deployment Type, by Enterprise Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Middle-East Digital Transformation Market is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2026 from USD XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

The Middle-East digital transformation market is segmented into the component, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical and geography. In terms of component, the Middle-East digital transformation market is classified into solution and services. Based on the deployment type, the Middle-East digital transformation market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the Middle-East digital transformation market is segregated into a large enterprise, small and medium enterprise. In terms of vertical, the Middle-East digital transformation market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom & IT, automotive, education, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government, aviation & defense, transportation, and others.

Increasing e-government and smart city initiatives, growing internet penetration and social media usage, rapid adoption of digital services in BFSI sector and enterprise mobility are forecasted to be major growth drivers of Middle-East digital transformation market over the forecast period. However, high switching cost and rise in threat of cybercrimes are expected to dampen the Middle-East digital transformation market growth over next few years. Moreover, firms and electric utilities companies in the Middle-East region are introducing digital initiatives to provide digital services such as online utility bills, outage notification and regular updates to their customers, which is creating potential growth opportunities for the Middle-East digital transformation market.

The component segment is divided into solutions and services, where solutions dominated the market followed by services. Higher demand and utilities associated with big data analytics and cloud computing considered under the solutions segment has resulted in advanced implementation for digital transformation solutions.

Cloud and on-premises are two segments based on which the Middle-East digital transformation market is classified by deployment type. The cloud-based deployment type dominated the market with factors such as higher scalability, flexibility in access and cost-effectiveness boosting the overall segment growth.

Large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are the two types for the enterprise segment in the digital transformation market. The higher amount of data crunching and a larger requirement for organized data are some of the crucial factors contributing to the overall market growth.

Considering the geographic segmentation, Middle-East comprises of GCC countries and Israel among other countries. It is the growing emphasis of industrialists on delivering value worthy products at a shorter span of time to be at par with other competitors has resulted in Middle-East opting for digitization and is a booming market for digital transformation.

Middle-East Digital Transformation Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2954

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Middle-East Digital Transformation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Middle-East Digital Transformation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Middle-East Digital Transformation market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Middle-East Digital Transformation market make the report investor’s guide.

Middle-East Digital Transformation Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

Middle-East Digital Transformation Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Middle-East Digital Transformation Market, By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprise

Middle-East Digital Transformation Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecom & IT

• Automotive

• Education

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Aviation & Defense

• Transportation

• Others

Middle-East Digital Transformation Market, By Geography

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

Key Players operating in the Middle-East Digital Transformation Market

• TM Forum

• Protiviti

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Ixtel

• Fingent

• Rhumbnet

• Shift Technologies

• Google Inc

• SAP

Middle-East Digital Transformation Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2954

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business