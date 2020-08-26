Hydrogen Storage Market Insight, Present Scenario and Growth Prospect 2020-2026 |Air Liquide, Linde plc, Praxair Technology, Inc., Worthington Industries, McPhy Energy S.A

Hydrogen Storage Market research document is generated by considering and thorough understanding of specific requirements of the business in ABC industry. This report systematically collects the information about influencing factors for the industry which includes customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. By following several steps of collecting and analysing market data, this finest market research report is structured by expert team. The Hydrogen Storage Market report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2026.

Global hydrogen storage market is estimated to rise of USD 1150.64 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in usage of hydrogen storage tanks in transportation application, high demand of low emission fuels, ammonia and methanol.

Hydrogen storage is the technology for the enhancement and advancement of technology in applications including, stationary power, portable power, and transportation. It has its wide application in chemicals, metal working, general industrial, transportation, stationary power, portable power, and transportation. Rising demand for low emission fuels may act as the major driver in the growth of Hydrogen storage market. On the other side limited availability of hydrogen refueling infrastructure in developed economies may hamper the market.

Global Hydrogen Storage Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Physical Form

Material based Form

By Type:

Cylinder

Merchant/bulk

Onsite

On-board

By End-user:

Chemical

Oil refining

General industry

Transportation

Metal working

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis: Global Hydrogen Storage Market

Global hydrogen storage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydrogen storage market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Top Leaders- Air Liquide, Linde plc, Praxair Technology, Inc., Worthington Industries, McPhy Energy S.A., Luxfer Holdings PLC, Hexagon Composites ASA, H Bank Technologies Inc., INOX Group, VRV S.p.A. Cella Energy Inc., American Elements, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, ATM GmbH, Hanwha Chemicals, Eutectix LLC, Pragma Industries, and Ilika Technologies Ltd., Hydrocell, Texaco Ovonic Hydrogen Systems L.L.C.and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Providence Asset Group, invested $3.5 million in hydrogen storage for renewables with researcher at UNSW Sydney. Propose of this to develop a first-of-its-kind hydrogen storage system that could be cheaper, safer renewable energy for home use

In April 2019, Researcher at Michigan university stated a program to develop hydrogen storage. This will eliminate the energy storage problem in vehicles by use of hydrogen storage

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

