High Strength Steel Market 2020 Future Growth Insight | Know In-Depth About Key Players-POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel

Global high strength steel market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.26% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

High Strength Steel is defined as steel that has yield strength ranging between 210-550 MPa and a tensile strength 270 to 700MPa. High strength steel is the type of steel that promotes high yield due to strengthening mechanisms that were employed on the steel to achieve better strength, toughness, fatigue and ductility. High strength steel is used in a wide variety of applications, most prominent are automotive, heavy machinery manufacturing, energy and power, ship building, aerospace, packaging and consumer goods. Most commonly high strength steel is produced with the cold rolled process followed by hot rolled, metallic rolled and direct rolled.

Global High Strength Steel Market Segmentation:

Global High Strength Steel Market, By Grade (High Strength Low alloy, Dual Phase, Transformation Inducted Plasticity, Bake hardenable, Rephosphorised steel and Interstitial Free)

Product Type (Cold Rolled, Hot Rolled, Metallic Coated and Direct Rolled)

End User (Automotive, Construction, Heavy Machinery, Ship Building, Aerospace, Energy & Power, Packaging, Consumer Goods)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis: Global High Strength Steel Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are POSCO, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel, NUCOR, HBIS Group, HYUNDAI STEEL, AK Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, SSAB AG, Angang Steel Company Limited, Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary Of Baosteel Co., Ltd), Shougang.Com, Thyssenkrupp AG, Shandong Iron And Steel Group Co., Ltd., BENXI STEEL GROUP, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel Limited and other.

Product Launch:

In November, 2018, SSAB AB announced the launch of Strenx 1100 Plus strip steel which is a hot-rolled, high-strength steel that possesses unique weld properties and delivers outstanding welding and bending performance. This product launch will help in the manufacturing and production of automotive components in China.

In August 2018, AK Steel Corporation announced the launch of NEXMET, an innovative range of high strength steel, which is applicable for lightweight components in the automotive industry. These products are designed for the manufacturing of automotive original equipment.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

