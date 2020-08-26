Global Indoor Lighting Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Type, Application, End Use and Region.

Global indoor lighting management market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Indoor lighting management is a complete automation system of lighting control. The system enables communication between varieties of lightings to make sure the functionality in indoor applications.

Market Dynamics

Improved lifestyle and high disposable income of people are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Indoor lighting management system provides some benefits such as improved productivity, lower carbon emissions, and increased comfort, less energy consumption, occupancy sensors and remote access system management through wireless communication are ultimately propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, emergence of indoor lighting solutions with smart appliances, rising acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control systems, development in integrated lighting management system, fast adoption of smart lighting solutions over traditional lighting solutions and increasing penetration of LED lights in indoor applications are expected to improve market growth during forecast period.

However, high initial cost for installation of indoor lighting management system could hamper the growth of market. Also unreliability of wireless control system, wrongly designed and installed system, expensive maintenance cost and lack of skilled expert to manage lighting operations could hinder the growth of market.

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, recessed and surface mounted light segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Recessed lighting delivers the benefit of being a hidden light source and energy efficiency which driving the growth of market. Surface mounted lights are widely adaptable because of its uniform illumination along with energy efficiency. These are mounted directly on the ceiling as they provide screw-less design system.

By type, ambient lighting segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Ambient lighting is also known as general lighting system. Ambient lighting radiates a comfortable intensity of brightness and is extremely essential factor to any indoor lighting management application. Ambient lighting can be used in downlights, track lights, chandeliers, fan lights and various type of fixture with the potential to provide a wide beam span, which is ultimately leading towards the growth of market.

Alternatively, accent lighting solutions are expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Accent lighting is used when consumer wants to illuminate pottery, artwork, plants, souvenirs and more. Improved modernization in smart home lighting system is driving the growth of accent lighting segment. Accent lighting provides track lighting, pictures light, under-cabinet light, LED tape light and sconces which get little amounts of light to corridors, corners and bathrooms.

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing demand of ambient lighting and accent lighting solutions across the region.

Also rapid adoption of surface mounted lighting system in industrial and commercial applications is driving the growth of market.

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market: Key Development

In Dec 2018, LEDVANCE, the maker of SYLVANIA general lighting in the US, is expanded its portfolio of easy-to-use SYLVANIA SMART+ Bluetooth lighting to benefit android users in the US. With an android device in the home in range, new SYLVANIA SMART+ Bluetooth LED lighting products work with the Google assistant or Amazon Alexa via the new SYLVANIA smart home app on Google play, providing hands-free lighting control for android users without requiring any additional hardware.

In Nov 2018, Wipro Lighting, a business of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has signed a Premium Partnership Agreement with Schréder.

In Nov 2017, Wipro Lighting, the market leader in LED Lighting Solutions announced that it has become a Cisco Digital Building Solutions provider for connected lighting.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Indoor Lighting Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Indoor Lighting Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Indoor Lighting Management Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Indoor Lighting Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Indoor Lighting Management Market

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market, By Product

• Recessed

• Suspended

• Surface Mounted

• Wall Mounted

• Free Standing

• Downlights

• Projectors

• Multiple Lighting Systems

• Others

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market, By Type

• Ambient Lighting

• Task Lighting

• Accent Lighting

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market, By Application

• Ceiling lights

• Wall lights

• Picture lights

• Table lamps

• Floor lamps

• Bathroom lights

• Kitchen lights

• Commercial lights

• Others

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market, By End Use

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Others

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Indoor Lighting Management Market, Key Players

• Acuity Brands

• Osram

• Cree

• General Electric

• Eaton

• Honeywell

• Legrand

• Hubbell Lighting

• Zumtobel Group

• Hafele Group

• Lutron Electronics

• Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

• Shenzhen MR LED

• Virtual Extension

• Syska LED

• Leviton Manufacturing

• Switchmate, Inc.

• Gooee

• Lifx

• Isotera

• Ketra

• Tao Light

• Nualight Limited

• Arm

• Crompton Greaves

• Gstar Technology Co. Ltd

• Thorn Lighting

• Ushio Lighting Technologies

