Global Encoder Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Technology, End-users and Region

Global Encoder Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.22 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

An encoder is a hardware tool that interprets information and converts it into a code, while possessing the capacity to convert that code back to its source. In computing, an encoder takes either a sequence of types or an analog signal and formats it for efficient driver and storage.

The global encoders market is highly driven by increasing the uses of encoders in the vehicle and consumer electronics industry. Moreover, technological developments play a dynamic role in the increase in this market universally. These are used in various systems and machines which requires the encoders because of fast processing and acceleration. Also, the implementation of these devices in automotive is a major driving factor in the encoder market.

However, the increasing demand for artificial intelligence-based systems and upcoming technologies in the automotive industry are the opportunities in the encoder market.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the type, the linear encoder segment is expected as the leading segment in the encoder market during the forecast period. The linear encoders segment is the device, which converts the analog or digital signals in response to linear motion. These are used in various industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics. The linear encoders have a wide use in laser scanners, calipers, gear measurement, and others.

Optical technology is held to dominate the xx% market share during the forecast period. An optical encoder is an electromechanical device that uses a light source, light detectors to convert angular situation or motion to an electrical signal. The optical encoder operates by counting scale lines with the use of a light source and a photo detector.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the solid-state cooling market during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing services across various industries in this region and growing implementation of automation techniques and robotics in manufacturing plants are among the factors that are expected to drive the demand for encoders in this region.

The report covers the recent development in the encoder market like in January 2019, Word Cast systems launched the market first encoder with Audemat Encoder supporting the addition of information directly into a completely digital chain. It enables the broadcaster to exchange into a fully digital environment because of its spectral purity and quality.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Encoder Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Encoder Market.

Scope of the Global Encoder Market

Global Encoder Market, By Type

• Rotary Encoder

• Linear Encoder

• Others

Global Encoder Market, By Technology

• Optical

• Magnetic

• Photoelectric

• Others

Global Encoder Market, By End-User

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Textile

• Printing Machinery

• Industrial

• Medical

• Others

Global Encoder Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Encoder Market

• Omron Corporation

• Honeywell International

• Schneider Electric

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Baumer Group

• BEI Sensors

• Dynapar Corporation

• FAULHABER Drive Systems

• Pepperl+Fuchs International

• Hengstler GmbH

• Maxon Motor Ag.

• Heidenhain GmbH

• POSITAL FRABA Inc

• Sensata Technologies

