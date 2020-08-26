Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market (EMD) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application and Geography

Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market (EMD) is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 7.0% and is anticipated to reach the US$ XX Bn mark by 2026

Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) market is the critical component of the cathode material in modern alkaline, lithium-ion, and sodium batteries including electrochemical capacitors and hydrogen production. Lithium-ion batteries with EMD electrode are observed to offer extended duration of power storage. EMD is employed in battery cathodes used to operate electronic products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Electrolytic manganese dioxide is widely used in batteries. These batteries are used as a power source in high-end electric vehicles industries and in various automobile accessories. Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is easily available. EMD is the most cost effective and environmentally-friendly battery materials. One of the major drivers for EMD market is Rise in demand for batteries.

The domestic production of electrolytic manganese dioxide is driven by favorable legislative norms and technological innovations. There has been a growing demand for primary batteries for general use such as computers, security systems, and consumer electronics.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rise in technology in solar and wind-power systems. The increasing demand for batteries in the solar and wind-power systems is creating demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide market.

Geographically, North America has been the largest electrolytic manganese dioxide market. The major factors driving the growth of the North American market are the growing primary and secondary battery demand, particularly for electric vehicles in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market (EMD) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market (EMD) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market (EMD) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market (EMD) make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Report:

Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market, by Application

• batteries

• water treatment

Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market:

• Delta EMD (Discontinued)

• Tronox

• Guizhou Redstar

• Huiyuan

• Mesa Minerals Limited

• American Manganese Inc.

• Micromesh Minerals & Metals

• Metallics Mine-chem Pvt. Ltd.

• CITIC Dameng

• PRINCE

• Cegasa

• Quintal

• Tosoh

• Xiangtan Electrochemical

• Erachem

• Moil

• Eveready

• DAMENG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

