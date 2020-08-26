North America Digital Therapeutics Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) -by Sales Channel, by Application, and by Geography

North America Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 7,833 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

North America Digital Therapeutics MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

North America Digital Therapeutics market is segmented by Sales channel, By Application & by Geography. Sales channel is classified into B2B & B2C. By application market is divided into Preventive Applications, Treatment/Care-Related Applications.

Digital therapeutics, commonly known as software for drugs has been increasing much attention due to the number of benefits it offers to patients that utilize it. Continuous monitoring of patient’s vital stats, ability to ensure adherence to medications, prompt reminders are some of the most important drivers offered by digital therapeutics. Rising in the internet usage and dependency over smartphones, digital therapeutics offers easy tracking and monitoring of patients and their vital stats without intervention.

On the basis of sale channel. Sales channel segment is bifurcated as B2B and B2C. B2B segment is expected to lead the market growth. This growth is attributed to rising adoption of digital therapeutics in this segment, especially among payers and employers.

Based on application, Preventive application segment is expected to dominate the market growth owing to, increasing government initiatives to increase the focus on preventive healthcare and a rising consensus among policymakers.

North America is one of the major markets for Digital Therapeutics globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. The U.S. has been reported to spend USD 3.2 trillion a year on healthcare. In order to control this expense, there is a rising focus on preventive healthcare, to indorse overall patient wellness as an alternative of medical treatment.

North America Digital Therapeutics Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7077

Key players operates on the market are, Evolent Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc. WellDoc Inc. Nanobiosym, Inc., Twine Health, Inc.,Mango Health Inc., Canary Health Inc., 2morrow Inc., Propeller Health, Ginger.Io, Inc., Noom Inc., Livongo Health, Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

The Scope of the North America Digital Therapeutics Market

North America Digital Therapeutics market, By Sale channel

• B2B

• B2C

North America Digital Therapeutics Market, By Application

• Preventive Applications

• Treatment/Care-Related Applications

North America Digital Therapeutics market, By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Key Players operating in the North America Digital Therapeutics market

• Evolent Health, Inc.

• Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

• WellDoc Inc.

• Nanobiosym, Inc.

• Twine Health, Inc.

• Mango Health Inc.

• Canary Health Inc.

• 2morrow Inc.

• Propeller Health

• Ginger.Io, Inc.

• Noom Inc.

• Livongo Health

• Omada Health, Inc.

• Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

North America Digital Therapeutics Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7077

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business