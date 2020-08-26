North America Cloud Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ Deployment, Solution, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

North America Cloud Analytics Market is growing from USD XX Billion in 2018 to reach USD XX Billion in 2026 monitoring a growth rate of XX%



The North America market for cloud analytics has been segmented into deployment, organization size, solutions, vertical, and geography. By deployment, the North America Cloud Analytics market is divided into private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, and community cloud. Based on solutions, the North America Cloud Analytics market comprises cloud BI tools, enterprise information management, enterprise performance management, hosted data warehouse solutions, government, risk, and compliance, complex event processing, and analytics solutions. Considering the organization size, it includes small and medium-sized business and large enterprises. BFSI, media and entertainment, business and consulting services, research and education, retail and consumer goods, telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, energy, government, manufacturing, and others are the various verticals under the North America Cloud Analytics market. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cloud analytics is primarily used as a cloud-enabled solution that allows an organization or an individual to accomplish business analysis or intelligence procedures. All of these solutions and services are delivered through special cloud models, such as hosted data warehouses, SaaS based business intelligence or the social media analytic products that are powered by the cloud.

The scalability along with elasticity of the cloud, combined with its computing and storage capabilities, allow organizations to work with larger amount of data sets from where they may gain insights, which were previously difficult or even impossible to unearth. The cloud analytics, users have the option of combining internal data in new ways, such as mix internal data with other third-party data. This may help in achieving predictive views of success levers, like the customer behavior and supply chain impacts that are opposed to historical views only. Some organizations in North America are migrating to the SaaS version of an on-premises business intelligence or even the analytics offering delivering an entirely different solution or a defined set of solutions. Either way, more factors impacts the decision than only the product capabilities, features, and functions.

The North America is one of the major markets for Cloud Analytics where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. US held the largest share for the North America Cloud Analytics market due to the growing adoption of clod based services by different organizations to increase speed and save costs for the company.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America Cloud Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The scope of North America Cloud Analytics Market:

North America Cloud Analytics Market, By Deployment:

• Private cloud

• Public cloud

• Hybrid cloud

• Community cloud

North America Cloud Analytics Market, By Solutions:

• Cloud BI tools

• Enterprise information management

• Enterprise performance management

• Hosted data warehouse solutions

• Government, Risk, and Compliance

• Complex event processing

• Analytics solutions

North America Cloud Analytics Market, By Organization Size:

• Small and medium-sized business

• Large enterprises

North America Cloud Analytics Market, By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Media and entertainment

• Business and consulting services

• Research and education

• Retail and consumer goods

• Telecommunication

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Energy

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

North America Cloud Analytics Market, By Geography:

• US

• Canada

Key players operated in North America Cloud Analytics Market:

• Oracle Corp.

• Newvem

• Microstrategy

• Microsoft Corp.

• Kognitio

• Jaspersoft

• Information Builders

• Informatica

• Infor Global Solutions Inc.

• Google Incorporation

• Hewlett-Packard

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Tableau Software

• Microstrategy

• Vmware, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Teradata Corporation

• Tibco Software

• Teradata

• Rackspace.

