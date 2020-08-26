North America Digital Transformation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Deployment Type, by Enterprise Size, by Vertical and by Geography

North America Digital Transformation Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

North America Digital transformation market in North America is segmented into the component, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical and geography. By component, the market is divided into solution, and services. The solution segment held the largest market share in the current forecast period. Higher demand for cloud comput5ing and big data analytics considered within the solution segment have together formed some of the major drivers for the growth of solution segment. Moreover, the advent of disruptive technology and artificial intelligence have further boosted the overall market demand for the solution in digital transformation market. Based on deployment type, it is cloud and on-premises are the two major segments. The cloud technology is the largest segment that can be attributed to the higher implementation of cloud-based technology for digitalizing information in organizations.

The cloud-based technology provides higher scalability and flexibility for the storage of data. Large and small & medium enterprises (SME) are the various organization types considered under the scope of the report. Large enterprises held a larger segment while the SMEs monitored the fastest growth. The higher volume of data being crunched has resulted in more number of organizations opting for digitalization in their workflow. The SMEs are growing at a faster rate with rapid expansion in their organization size and hierarchical model resulting in growth of digitalization in the smaller industries.

Digital transformation is the incorporation of digital technology across all areas within a business. The concept of digital transformation fundamentally changes how a company operates and deliver value to its customers. It is also a cultural change that necessitates organizations to frequently challenge the status quo. Challenges led the organization to experiment and get contented with failure without being disappointed. The digital transformation is predominantly used in the context of business, but also impacts different organizations like governments and public sector agencies. Organizations that are involved in undertaking societal challenges like pollution and aging populations also benefit through digital transformation by leveraging multiple of these existing and emerging technologies.

Geographically, the segmentation for North America Digital Transformation Market includes US and Canada. The U.S. held the largest market share for digital transformation in North America followed by Canada. Ease in operations along with the addition of value to customers have formed some major aspects that has boosted the application of digital transformation across all verticals in North America.

Key players operated in market Apple Inc.,Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., Capgemini, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, CA Technologies, Cognizant.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Digital Transformation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The Scope of North America Digital Transformation Market:

North America Digital Transformation Market, By Component:

• Solution

• Services

North America Digital Transformation Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

North America Digital Transformation Market, By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprise

North America Digital Transformation Market, By Vertical

• Banking & Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecom & IT

• Automotive

• Education

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Aviation & Defense

• Transformation

• Others

North America Digital Transformation Market, By Geography:

• US

• Canada

Key players operated in North America Digital Transformation Market:

• Apple Inc.

• Dell EMC

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Capgemini

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAP SE

• CA Technologies

• Cognizant

