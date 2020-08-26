North America Lecture Capture Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Solution, by Deployment Models, by Service, by End User, and by Geography.

North America Lecture Capture Systems Market was valued US$ 2.24 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026 at CAGR XX%

North America Lecture Capture Systems Market is divided into solution, deployment models, service, end-user and geography. Based on solutions, the market is classified into hardware, and software. By deployment models, it includes on-premise and cloud. By services, the North America Lecture Capture System includes training services, installation and integration services and professional services. Based on end- user market is segmented into Educational Institutes, and Corporate. Geographically market is spread by US, and Canada.

Lecture capture, also known as lecture recording, is a term being used for a wide variety of techniques to maintain artefact of classroom activity and then distribute them to students. Three potential streams are identified of capture that includes the audio of the lecture and class discussions; or the visual resources comprising of slides and screen captures; along with video of the actual classroom. Audio recordings are the simplest version of lecture capture, and are often paired with the presentation slideshow.

Companies are working on lecture capture system built with the flexibility of having to record various combinations of video sources, be it any configuration, or classrooms of any size. These are made with the ease to meet institution’s needs starting from small departmental deployments to the larger campus-wide installations. Companies have worked with edu-tech teams, faculty, and staff for building a lecture capture system that fades in the background. Companies like Panopto are making devices that automatically recognize any connected cameras and microphones, along with remembering professors’ recording settings for making the setup simple. For administrators, companies have made unique automated recording software that enables one to schedule recordings ahead of time that are related to fully-automated lecture capture. It further provides team and users with total control over the entire recording infrastructure that may also come from any web browser.

North America is one of the major markets for Lecture Capture Systems where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. US held the largest share for the North America Lecture Capture Systems market due to the growth in technological progression within the educational sector where more number of companies are working to make the educational facilities more interactive and easier to understand.

Key players operated in North America Lecture Capture Systems Market includes Panopto, Cisco Systems Inc., Sonic Foundry, Echo360, Tegrity, Accordent Technologies, Creston, Dell, Kaltura, MediaCore, OpenEye, Qumu, Mc-Graw Hill Education, Inc., Telestream, VBrick Systems, Lumens Digital Optics, Inc., PowerCreator Info & Tech Co., Ltd., Teltek Video Research.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of North America Lecture Capture Systems Market:

North America Lecture Capture Systems Market by Solution:

• Hardware

• Software

North America Lecture Capture Systems Market by Deployment Model:

• On-premise

• Cloud

North America Lecture Capture Systems Market by Service:

• Training services

• Installation and integration services

• Professional services

North America Lecture Capture Systems Market by End-User:

• Educational Institutes

• Corporate

North America Lecture Capture Systems Market by Region:

• US

• Canada

Key Players Operated in North America Lecture Capture Systems Market:

• Panopto

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Sonic Foundry

• Echo360

• Tegrity

• Accordent Technologies

• Creston

• Dell

• Kaltura

• MediaCore

• OpenEye

• Qumu

• Mc-Graw Hill Education, Inc.

• Telestream

• VBrick Systems

• Lumens Digital Optics, Inc.

• PowerCreator Info & Tech Co., Ltd.

• Teltek Video Research

