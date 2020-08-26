Passive Authentication Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Business Function, Organization Size, Industry, and Geography

Passive Authentication Market is expected to propel US$ XX Mn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

Passive Authentication or PA is used for check the data present on the RF chip of any electronic ID document that is both authentic and unforged. The data is stored on the RF chip is normally digitally signed while production of any normal electronic ID document. In a passive authentication, the user normally signs in through a particular web form that is displayed by the identity provider and where the user is requested to log in.

The rise in demand among enterprises for delivering an enhanced user experience as well as an increasing need for the frictionless authentication among establishments is expected to drive the Passive Authentication Market of passive authentication across all regions. The passive authentication market faces various challenges like the security concerns connected to the data confidentiality and sluggish growth in the developing or underdeveloped countries acting as some major restraints for the Passive Authentication Market growth.

The retail industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the current forecast period. Passive authentication solutions help retailers to safely authenticate customers and protecting their financials by understanding unique human behavioral factors while improving the overall customer experiences.

The passive authentication market is segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, industry, and region. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period, because of the various benefits that are offered by cloud-based passive authentication solutions. It includes cost-efficiency, reduced expenditure scalability, and high computing speed on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

By geography, the passive authentication market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market share holder for 2017. The region is an early adopter of updated technologies such as biometrics, behavioral analytics, and mobile technology, resulting in the growth of the passive authentication market in North America.

Market scope:-

Passive Authentication Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

• Professional

• Managed

Passive Authentication Market, By Business Function

• Finance

• Marketing

• Others

Passive Authentication Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• SMEs

Passive Authentication Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Government

• Telecom and IT

• Others

Passive Authentication Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Passive Authentication Market:

• NEC

• Nuance Communications

• NuData Security

• IDology

• Jumio

• IBM

• BehavioSec

• Aware

• Cisco

• Early Warning

• BioCatch

• LexisNexis

• Pindrop

• RSA Security

• Equifax

• Experian

• FacePhi

• FICO

• Gemalto

• SecuredTouch

• VASCO

• Veridium

• Verint

