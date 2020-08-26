Global Biometric Sensors Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Application, End User, and Region

Global Biometric Sensors Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.25 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Biometric Sensors Market Drivers and Restrains:

A biometric system is a digital system that scans biological features and compares it with the biometric template stored in the database, it provide verification and approval to an individual. Biometric systems rely on specific data about unique biological traits in order to work effectively to provide biometric security. Biometric security sensors is based on matching the algorithms and template database available to the live biometric samples with the already stored samples in the database. Some of the physical traits used to prepare desired templates are face metrics, fingerprints and vein structures in hands among others.

The conversion of a biometric feed like voice, face and fingerprints into an electric signal via a transducer also known as a biometric sensor. Sensors generally are used to measure temperature, pressure, light, electrical capacity and speed, they are also lightweight and compact in design thanks to these sensors can be installed in devices very conveniently, these factors are increasing demand for smart devices with biometric security systems. Furthermore, Quick verification and identification are some of the key attributes of biometric sensors. In the recent modernized digital world, security threats are increasing rapidly. Financial and banking sectors are interconnected via Internet, and the data related to consumers is very confidential and highly prone to cyber-attacks. The ratio of cyber-attacks is increasing at rapid rate has also drive the market growth.

Lack of standardization in terms of development and implementation of sensor devices, high cost and less availability such factors are restraining the market growth at global level. However, various companies are working towards regulating device costs and availability, these methods are projected to reduce effects of most restraints on the global biometric sensors market.

Manufacturers in the biometric sensors are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share.

Global Biometric Sensors Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on type, Optical fingerprint sensor technology is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The optical fingerprint sensors are in huge demand by various smartphone brands, which is expected to provide opportunities for the optical fingerprint sensor market growth. An optical fingerprint sensor uses to capture the fingerprint data and is embedded under the phone’s screen. The companies that offer optical sensors such as Goodix, Fingerprints, Synaptics, CrucialTec, and Q Technology.

Based on Application, the finger print scan and hand scan is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is highly attractive applications, which are anticipated to create new opportunities. Increased adoption of smart gadgets with advance biometric sensors technology contributes to the expansion of the biometric sensor market size. Hand sensors are used to monitor pulse rate and finger print sensors are used for authentication and verification purpose. Biometric sensors are also refer in medical and R&D sector such as skin texture identification technology.

Global Biometric Sensors Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected CAGR XX% of the global industry volume share in 2018 and is expected to gradually increase over the forecast period. In the Asia pacific key component manufacturers are present in the countries such as china and Taiwan, has led the region to dominate the global biometric sensing industry. Governments from various countries and states have ordained rules governing the gathering, usage, and discarding of such intimate information by entities, but the substance of these laws varies widely over regions.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global biometric sensors market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will be address all questions of shareholders to prioritize their efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global biometric sensors market.

Scope of the Global Biometric Sensors Market:

Global Biometric Sensors Market, by Type:

• Capacitive Sensors

• Ultra Sound Sensors

• Optical fingerprint Sensors

• Thermal Sensors

• Electric Field Sensors

Global Biometric Sensors Market, by Application:

• Voice Scan

• Finger Scan

• Hand Scan

• Facial Scan

• Iris Scan

• Vein scan

Global Biometric Sensors Market, by End Users:

• Consumer Electronics

• Travel & Immigration

• Government & Law Enforcement

• Banking & Finance

• Commercial

• Smart homes

• Healthcare

• Military, Defense, & Aerospace

Global Biometric Sensors Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Biometric Sensors Market, Major Players:

• 3M Cogent

• Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

• Safran, NEC Corporation

• Fujitsu, Fulcrum Biometrics

• Precise Biometrics Ab

• Infineon Technologies AG

• ZKTECO Inc.

• Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.

• Fingerprint Cards AB

• Synaptics Incorporated

• Apple Inc.

• Egis Technology Inc.

• CrucialTec

• NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

• Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• IDEX Biometrics ASA

• CMOS Sensor Inc.

• ELAN Microelectronics Corporation

• FocalTech

• id3 Technologies

• IDEX Biometrics

• Japan Display Inc.

• OXi Technology

• Sonavation Inc.

• Touch Biometrix

• Vkansee

