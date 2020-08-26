Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market COVID Impact Comperhensive Analysis 2020: Superior Industries, Alcoa, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, Ronal Wheels, Accuride, Wanfeng Auto, and Others

Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market

The Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market to grow from XXX.xx USD Million in 2020 to USD XXX.xx Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of X.xx%.

The Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market growth over the past decade has been nothing short of invigorating. The report states that the key players and manufacturers mentioned operating in this market have launched innovative products to meet an ever-growing demand for Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel. The existing and new players have expanded rapidly into the burgeoning consuming markets of the developing world. In order to make this possible and profitable, the report further adds that these players have an intensely built global scale along every part of the value chain. These strategies, along with the increased margins and weighting of portfolios towards fast-growing strategies, have provided stellar investment returns.

Key Manufacturers of Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market:

Superior Industries, Alcoa, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, Ronal Wheels, Accuride, Wanfeng Auto, BBS JAPAN, BBS GmbH, RAYS Wheels, Cromodora Wheels, Zhejiang Jinfei, Lizhong Group, YHI

Product Segment Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

Application Segment Analysis

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Regions 2013 2020 2025 Share (%) CAGR (2020-2025) United States xx Xx xx xx% xx% Europe xx xx xx xx% xx % China xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx % Other Regions xx xx xx xx% xx % Total xx xx xx xx% xx %

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 OEM

1.1.2 Aftermarket

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Sales and Growth Rate 2015-2020

Major Players

2.2 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market by Types

OEM

Aftermarket

2.3 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market by Applications

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

2.4 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2015-2020

2.4.2 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Consumption and Growth rate 2015-2020

2.4.3 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Price Analysis 2015-2020

Chapter 3 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2020, Through 2025

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2020, Through 2025

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2015-2020

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 Superior Industries

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Alcoa

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 CITIC Dicastal

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Borbet

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Gemsy Wheels

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Ronal Wheels

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Accuride

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Wanfeng Auto

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 BBS JAPAN

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 BBS GmbH

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 RAYS Wheels

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Cromodora Wheels

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 Zhejiang Jinfei

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 Lizhong Group

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 YHI

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

6.1 Business Locations

6.2 Supply channels

6.3 Marketing strategy

6.4 Barriers to Entry

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

7.1 Major Distributors and contact information by Regions

7.2 Major Customers and contact information by Regions

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

8.1 USA

8.2 Germany

8.3 China

8.4 Japan

8.5 India

Chapter 9 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Forecast through 2025

9.1 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Demand by Regions Forecast through 2025

9.2 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Price(by Regions, Types, Applications)Analysis Forecast through 2025

9.3 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue (M USD)(by Regions, Types, Applications) Forecast through 2025

9.4 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Analysis

9.4.1 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2015-2020

9.4.2 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Consumption and Growth rate 2015-2020

9.4.3 World Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Price Analysis 2015-2020

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

