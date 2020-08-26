Gas Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (Electrochemical, Infrared, and Others), by Gas Type (Chlorine (Cl), Nitrogen Oxides, and Others), by End-Use Application, and by Geography

Gas Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 931.17 Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Gas sensors market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Gas Type, and End-Use application. Increasing use of gas sensors in breath analysis to check the health of patients, increasing awareness of air quality control among users, increasing adoption custom-designed sensors from oil & gas industry to ensure safe working environments, increasing penetration across applications such as handheld and smart devices, and development of miniaturized wireless sensors are the major factors driving growth of the overall gas sensors market. Additionally, increasing enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations by the government is a key factor driving the growth of gas sensors market.

However, technical hitches such as high manufacturing cost, and deficiency in selectivity and complex fabrication processes, and high power consumption are the key restraining factors for market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• Gas sensors market for oxygen gas sensor is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing adoption of gas sensors in medical devices such as oxygen monitors, ventilators, and anesthesia machines is the key factor driving the growth of gas sensors in this segment. Additionally, increased applications in the automobile industry is further contributing to the growth of gas sensors market

• Infrared technology to account for the largest share of the gas sensors market by 2024. It offers numerous advantages over other technologies such as ease of maintenance, the simplicity of design, and ease of operability which makes it useful in a variety of applications. Infrared technology is chemically inert and offers longer product lifecycle. Non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) is one of the most reliable methods of measuring carbon dioxide (CO2) level in exhaled human breath and thus will find a large number of applications in the medical end-use application

• However, electrochemical gas sensor technology is anticipated to experience significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to its benefits such as low costs and high efficiency. Ability to improve indoor air quality, control emission of harmful gases, and detect landfill gases, and capability of accurately detecting the combustible and toxic gases are the key driving factors for this segment

• From end-user applications, Industrial applications segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to account for the largest share of the gas sensors market during the forecast period owing to strict regulations by the government to ensure occupational health and safety of workers.

• Among geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to experience higher growth between 2017 and 2024 owing to rising investments in sectors such as infrastructure, housing, and medical care, which are attributed to the growing population and urbanization. Additionally strong economic growth and rise in manufacturing industries is expected to drive the gas sensors market in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Gas Sensors Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Gas Sensors Market on the basis of technology, gas type, end-use application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Gas Sensors Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Gas Sensors Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Gas Sensors Market.

Key Players in the Gas Sensors Market Are:

• Figaro Engineering Inc.

• City Technology Ltd

• Membrapor AG.

• AMS AG

• Alphasense

• Dynament

• MSA

• Sensirion AG.

• Amphenol Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Gas sensors technology platform developers

• Raw material and material testing equipment suppliers

• Gas sensors original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The Scope of the Gas Sensors Market:

Research report categorizes the Gas Sensors Market based on technology, gas type, end-use application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Gas Sensors Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Gas Sensors Market, By Technology:

• Electrochemical

• Infrared

• Laser

• Photoionization Detectors (PID)

• Catalytic

• Solid State Or Metal Oxide Semiconductor

• Holographic

• Zirconia

Gas Sensors Market, by Gas Type:

• Chlorine (Cl)

• Nitrogen Oxides

• Ammonia

• Oxygen

• Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

• Carbon Monoxide (CO)

• Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)

• Hydrocarbons (Propane, Butane, Etc.)

• Hydrogen

• Methane

Gas Sensors Market, By End-Use Application:

• Medical

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Automotive and Transportation

• Mining

• Metals & Chemicals

• Smart Cities

• Consumer Electronics

• Power Stations

Gas Sensors Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

