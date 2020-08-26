Global Thermal Analyzer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, Functionality, End-User, and Region.

Global thermal analyzer market size was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Thermal analyzer is an analysis instrument which is used to study properties of materials such as coefficient of thermal expansion, crystallization, melting, oxidation, volatilization, and decomposition, as they change with temperature.

Market Dynamics

The thermal analyzer market is witnessing fast growth from the past few years, thanks to its increasing importance in wide variety of industries such as organic and inorganic chemicals, polymers, petroleum, composites, foods, pharmaceuticals and many others. Increasing research and development activities by using thermal analyzers, stringent government regulations regarding food and product safety, rising production of crude oil and wide scale adoption of thermal analyzer instruments in research, industrial, chemistry and diagnostic laboratories are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, high initial maintenance and installation costs and lack of technically skilled personnel are major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Thermal Analyzer Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) analyzer segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. DSC is a most common thermal analysis technique used in the thermal analyzer instruments. In DSC analyser, the amount of heat flow required for the reference or sample is measured as a function of time or temperature and both the reference and sample are preserved at almost the equivalent time or temperature during the experiment. Increasing adoption of DSC technique in pharmaceutical and in food industry, growing advancements in technologies, rising significance of DSC analyzer in molecular biology, microfluidics, nanoscience, and drug discovery and important benefits provided by these products such as speed and ease of use are driving the growth of the market.

By end user, food and beverage segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of thermal analyzer instruments in food production industry to characterize finished goods and raw materials is attributed to the growth of the market. Growing importance of thermal analyzer in food industry to examine chemical and physical properties associated with temperature changes that take place throughout the regular food processing cycle, such as freezing, drying and boiling, rising concerns about public health and introduction of various national or international guidelines to secure quality of food products are further escalating the growth of the market.

Global Thermal Analyzer Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are dominating the market. The growth is attributed to the wide scale adoption of thermal analyzers in various end user industries across the region.

Growing industrial research and development spending, availability of public and private financial support for research, strict regulatory norms for food production and drug development and increasing introduction of thermal analysis instruments for research laboratories are impelling the growth of the market in the NA region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Thermal Analyzer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Thermal Analyzer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Thermal Analyzer Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Thermal Analyzer Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Thermal Analyzer Market

Global Thermal Analyzer Market, By Product

• Differential Scanning Calorimetry Analyzers

• Thermogravimetric Analyzers

• Differential Thermal Analyzers

• Simultaneous Thermal Analyzers

• Thermomechanical Analyzers

• Dynamic Mechanical Analyzers

• Other

Global Thermal Analyzer Market, By Functionality

• Single-Functionality Analyzers

• Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers

Global Thermal Analyzer Market, By End User

• Chemical & Material Manufacturers

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Petrochemical Industry

• Research & Academia

• Other

Global Thermal Analyzer Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Thermal Analyzer Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Waters

• Mettler-TOLEDo

• Perkinelmer

• Setaram Instrumentation

• Shimadzu

• Hitachi High-Technologies

• Rigaku

• Theta Industries

• Shanghai and Sheng Instrument Technology

• XX

• XX

North America

• LECO

• Instrument Specialists

• XX

• XX

Europe

• LINSEIS

• NETZSCH

• XX

• XX

Asia Pacific

• Shanghai Innuo Precision Instruments

• Nanjing Dazhan Institute of Electromechanical Technology

• XX

• XX

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Thermal Analyzer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Thermal Analyzer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Thermal Analyzer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Thermal Analyzer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Thermal Analyzer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Thermal Analyzer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Thermal Analyzer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Thermal Analyzer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Thermal Analyzer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Thermal Analyzer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Thermal Analyzer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

