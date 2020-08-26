Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global multilayer flexible circuit market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A multilayer flexible circuit is manufactured or designed by making the combination of various single-sided and double-sided flexible circuits with several surface mounting and shielding technologies and with difficult interconnections in a multi layer design.

Market Dynamics

Increasing requirements of multilayer flex circuits for shielding applications, power plane and ground applications, for dense surface mount assembly applications and to control impedance of the circuits is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. A surge in the adoption of multilayer flexible circuits in a variety of industries owing to their several benefits such as reduced assembly time and costs, reduced weight and package size, improved heat dissipation, increased system reliability and enhanced durability, growing market for flexible printed circuit boards and increasing demand from aerospace and defense markets are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, high costs of materials and complex and difficult assembly are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, 8 layer type of multilayer flexible circuit is dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. 8 layer flex circuits are generally manufactured by using polyimide material which helps to improve the thermal stability of the circuit board. 8 layer flex circuit is the most ideal choice for the high temperature applications. Growing adoption of 8 layer flex circuits in various consumer electronics and industrial applications is attributed to the growth of the market. Increased demand of high performance and light weight PCBs are making these 8 layer circuits most popular in the flex circuit industry.

By application, consumer electronics, industrial and aerospace segments dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of multilayer flex circuits for applications such as in digital cameras, mobile phones, avionics, air bag systems, automotive engine controls, heart pacemakers and monitors, satellites, bar code equipment and many other applications is propelling the growth of the market.

Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major contributors behind the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of multilayer flexible circuits in various end-user applications such as in aerospace and defence, electronics and electrical, satellite and space applications, medical and in laboratory and analytical applications. Moreover, the massive presence of various flexible circuit manufacturing companies across the region is driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market

Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market, By Type

• 3 layers

• 8 layers

• Above 8 layers

Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market, By Application

• Communication

• Consumer electronics

• Automobile

• Industrial

• Aerospace

• Other

Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Multilayer Flexible Circuit Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Flexium Interconnect.Inc

• JYCircuitBoard

• MFLEX

• Millennium Circuits Limited

• Nippon Mektron, LTD

• RIGIFLEX TECHNOLOGY INC.

• Ronak Circuits

• TTM Technologies

• Zhen Ding Tech

• Amphenol APC

• Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

• 3M

• XX

• XX

North America

• Cirexx International Inc

• Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc

• Epec, LLC

• XX

• XX

Europe

• Multi Circuit Boards Ltd.

• Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co

• XX

• XX

Asia Pacific

• LG Innotek

• Fujikura Ltd

• XX

• XX

