Smart Agriculture Market : VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2019 to 2026, Says Maximize Research

Smart Agriculture Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 6.03 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Smart Agriculture Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the smart agriculture market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Rapid Growth of implementation of technological equipment is anticipated to propel the market:

Smart tools are being used majorly in precision farming which helps the yields to grow better, enhance the productivity of the farms and helps the farmers in maximizing the productivity of the crops, these are the key growth factors in smart agriculture market.

Increasing government initiatives in order to support the agriculture industry are expected to drive market growth:

Various initiatives by the governments of the different nations in order to support the farmers and enhance the productivity of the yields, thus the market is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period.

Absence of consistency of interconnectivity of operating systems is creating opportunities across a wide range of application segments which include:-

• Livestock Monitoring Applications

• Fish Farming Applications

• Precision Farming Applications

• Smart Greenhouse Applications

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Smart Agriculture Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Agriculture Type, Offering, application, and geography.

• Smart Agriculture Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

An objective of the study is to estimate the size of the Smart Agriculture Market for 2018 and projects its demand till 2026 with quantitative and qualitative analysis of smart agriculture market. Our Industry experts have studied various industry journals, directories, have referred information available with various associations to identify, collect information and to put it in articulated format to make useful for all stake holders in the industry. Primary research has been done and various industry experts and suppliers from worlds wide have given their inputs to make the study more accurate

The major key players that influence growth of Smart Agriculture Market includes:

• Agjunction, Inc.

• Trimble, Inc.

• Deere & Company

• AG Leader Technology

• Sst Development Group, Inc

• Agco Corporation

• The Climate Corporation

• Precision Planting, Inc.

• Semiosbio Technologies Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research institutes and organizations

• Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to semiconductor and automotive industries

• Satellite service providers

• Component suppliers

• Semiconductor component and device manufacturers

• Component and device suppliers and distributors

• Software, service, and technology providers

• Product manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Standardization and testing firms

• Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs

• Agrifood buyers

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Smart Agriculture Market based on Agriculture Type, Offering, Application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Smart Agriculture Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Smart Agriculture Market, By Agriculture Type:

• Livestock Monitoring

• Precision Farming

• Fish Farming

• Smart Greenhouse

• Others

Smart Agriculture Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Smart Agriculture Market, By Application:

• Livestock Monitoring Applications

• Fish Farming Applications

• Precision Farming Applications

• Smart Greenhouse Applications

• Others

Smart Agriculture Market, By Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

