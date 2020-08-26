Property Management Market : Application Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by, Component, End-user, Application, and Geography

Property Management Market was around US$ 14.15 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around XX % in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The process of managing property is one that is available for lease by maintaining as well as handling everyday activities centered on the piece of real estate. Property management may also involve seeking out tenants for occupying the space, collecting monthly rental payment, maintaining the property, along with the upkeep of the grounds.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rent collection is one of the largest responsibilities that has boosted the property management market. Keeping track of rent payments along with maintaining a track on the missed payments is crucial for the income flow from owned rental property. Routine inspections of a rental property further help to ensure that there are specific damage or activities that might violate the lease agreement.

Advertising vacancies, rent collection and evictions, repairs and upgrades assistance, along with establishing and monitoring monthly rent price are some of the drivers for the property management market. Sometimes it is the budget constraints for the adoption of technological solutions that might restrain the growth of the property management market.

Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the component in offering reliable, cost-efficient, time-saving, and scalable property management features for end-users and enterprises. The overall services segment is further expected to play a vital role in the market growth of property management and has its usage across deployment and integration; consulting, and support & maintenance among others.

Based on end user, the property management market is segmented into property managers and housing associations. The property managers segment is expected to hold a larger market size, because of an increasing number of real estate and commercial property developments. In addition to this, it is the availability of simple and comprehensive property management software solutions in the property management market that has encouraged property managers to adopt them.

Geographically, the property management market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share of XX% in 2018. APAC is projected to grow at the XX% rate in the property management market during the forecast period due to the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies in real estate projects.

Property Management Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12628

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Property Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Property Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Property Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Property Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Property Management Market scope:-

Property Management Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

o Professional

o Managed

Property Management Market, By End-user

• Property Managers

• Housing Associates

Property Management Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Property Management Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Property Management Market:

• IBM

• Hitachi Vantara

• JLL

• Oracle

• SAP

• Trimble

• RealPage

• AppFolio

• Yardi

• MCS Solutions

• ARCHIBUS

• FSI

• Planon

• Accruent

• Entrata

• iOFFICE

• Indus Systems

• Hemlane

• OfficeSpace

• CIC

• Buildium

Property Management Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12628

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business