Light Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Function (Proximity Detection, Gesture Recognition, and Others), by Output (Digital, Analog), by Integration (Combination, Discrete), by Application, and by Geography

Light Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 1.37 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Light sensors market is segmented on the basis of Function, Output, Integration, Application, and Geography. Growing implementation of light sensors in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, advancements in the automotive sector, smart homes, and outdoor lighting, and increasing usage of IoT sensor in the automotive sector and booming industrial IoT sensor are the major driving factors for the growth of light sensor market.

However, low light sensing capability of light sensors, threat to scale down the quality in low-cost sensors, and stringent government regulation and policies are the key restraining factors for the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• From the application segment, consumer electronics application accounted for the largest share of the light sensors market and is expected to dominate the light sensors market in near future owing to increasing deployment of light and proximity sensors in mobile devices and rising focus of manufacturers on energy saving by light sensors. Consumer electronics segment accounted for over 40% share of light sensors market in APAC region

• Light sensor market for automotive segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR by 2024. Light sensor market in an automotive segment are helping driver from getting distracted and is mainly driven by rising awareness about a user-friendly interface with inbuilt light sensors for driver assistance and driver safety

• Among geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to account for the largest share of the overall light sensors market. Increase in the adoption rate of handheld devices with inbuilt light sensors is the key factor contributing to the growth of light sensors market in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Light Sensors Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Light Sensors Market on the basis of function, output, integration, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Light Sensors Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Light Sensors Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Light Sensors Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Light Sensors Market globally.

Key Players in the Light Sensors Market Are:

• AMS AG

• Sharp Corporation

• Avago Technologies Inc.

• Apple, Inc.

• Stmicroelectronics NV.

• Elan Microelectronic Corp.

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

• Heptagon

• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sitronix Technology Corporation

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

• ROHM Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• ODM and OEM technology solution providers

• Light sensor developers

• Technology standards organizations

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Light Sensors Market:

Research report categorizes the Light Sensors Market based on function, output, integration, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Light Sensors Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Light Sensors Market, By Function:

• Proximity Detection

• Gesture Recognition

• Ambient Light Sensing

• Rgb Color Sensing

• UV/Infrared Light (IR) Detection

Light Sensors Market, By Output:

• Digital

• Analog

Light Sensors Market, by Integration:

• Combination

• Discrete

Light Sensors Market, By Application:

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Home Automation

• Automotive

• Security

• Entertainment

Light Sensors Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

