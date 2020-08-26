Middle-East Position Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology, by Application, and by Geography

Middle-East Position Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Position sensors are used in application areas where there is a need for linear movements of elements being exactly positioned. These sensors assure reliability in operation and across different sectors of automation and processing, including industry and research, such as elevators, material handling systems, and conveyor technologies. These technologies are suited for medical equipment and wind power plants. Position sensors operate by attaching the measurement cable directly to the moving object from the sensor. The measurement cable is coiled within a cable drum under constant spring tension. The unwinding process converts the linear movement into an angular movement that is again captured by angle sensor elements and converted to an electrical output signal.

Middle-East Position Sensor Market is classified into type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography. By type, the market is divided into rotary and linear position sensors. Based on contact type, the market comprises of contact and non-contact. On the basis of output, the market includes digital and analog. Robotics, material handling, test equipment, machine tools, motion systems, and packaging are the various application areas for position sensors market. On the basis of industry, the market comprises consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, packaging, and manufacturing.

As the search for both oil and gas goes into deeper water as per the changing constraints, LVDTs are replacing technologies such as load cells in offshore or marine applications. Depending on the salinity, oxygen levels, temperature, and depths of water and producing reservoirs, the LVDT, delivers accurate and reliable performance and are frequently used in the Middle-east market.

Strategic collaborations in Middle-east with other countries are going on for the oil and gas drilling which forms one of the largest application industry for position sensors. SDX Energy issued an update regarding operations at the South Ramadan concession in Egypt. The company has opted to drill development well up-dip belonging to one of the previous producing wells belonging on the field. Another company, Saudi Aramco has also discussed wide-ranging prospective regarding commercial collaborations and co-operation agreements in New York at the Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum.

In addition to this, another company TechnipFMC has formed a contract with Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte. Ltd. for engineering, procuring, and constructing the living quarters of the new build FPSO that are bound for the Energean-operated Karish as well as the Tanin gas fields situated in the Mediterranean Sea. The contract includes the fabrication and integration of different topside modules, including the installation of owner-furnished equipment.

Middle-east has seen immense growth in the last few years. GCC countries and Israel are the ones profiled under the scope of Middle-east Position Sensor market. The huge technological advancement, investment from off-shore companies along with drilling are some of the major factors that have boosted the market for Position Sensors in Middle-East.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-east Position Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-East Position Sensor Market.

• Middle-East Position Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography

• Middle-East Position Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Middle-East Position Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Position Sensor market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Middle-East Position Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the Middle-East Position Sensor Market include:

• MTS Sensor

• GEFRAN

• Balluff

• Turck

• Sensor Systems LLC

• Zettlex

• Positek Ltd.

• TE Connectivity

• Novotechnik

• SIKO

Key Target Audience:

• Position sensor manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Position sensor traders/suppliers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Middle-East Position Sensor Market:

The research report segments Middle-east Position Sensor market based on type, contact type, output, application, industry, and geography.

Middle-East Position Sensor Market, By Type:

• Rotary Position Sensor

• Linear Position Sensor

Middle-East Position Sensor Market, By Contact Type:

• Contact

• Non-contact

Middle-East Position Sensor Market, By Output:

• Digital

• Analog

Middle-East Position Sensor Market, By Application:

• Robotics

• Material Handling

• Test Equipment

• Machine Tools

• Motion Systems

• Packaging

Middle-East Position Sensor Market, By Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Packaging

• Manufacturing

Middle-east Position Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Middle-east

o GCC Countries

o Israel

o Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of GCC Countries Position Sensor market

• Breakdown of Israel Position Sensor market

• Breakdown of Others Position Sensor market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Middle-East Position Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Middle-East Position Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Middle-East Position Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Middle-East Position Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Middle-East Position Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Middle-East Position Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Middle-East Position Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Middle-East Position Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Middle-East Position Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Middle-East Position Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Middle-East Position Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

