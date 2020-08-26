Middle-East Touch Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology, by Application, and by Geography

Middle-East Touch Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A touch sensor is capable of detecting touch without relying only on physical contact. The touch sensors are nowadays used across numerous applications like mobile phones, remote controls, and control panels among others. The present-day touch sensors are capable of replacing mechanical buttons and switches. These touch sensors have simple rotational sliders and touchpads along with the rotary wheels that offer substantial advantages for spontaneous user interfaces. Touch sensors are far more convenient and reliable without using the movable parts. The use of these touch sensors provides greater liberty to the system designer together with reducing the overall system cost.

The market for touch sensors in Middle-East is divided into technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market includes a capacitive and resistive touch sensor, On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, all-in-one (AIO) PCs, and monitors.

Resistive touch screens have two layers comprising of a flexible top layer and firm bottom layer detached using the insulating dots. The capacitive technologies detect touch by calculating the capacitance at every addressable electrode. Both the resistive and capacitive touch sensor are used across various application areas differing across industry verticals.

The term multi-touch is pretty common in use and is used for describing a touch screen that may recognize multiple points of contact, using two or more fingers simultaneously. Touchscreen manufacturers in Middle-east is focusing on the development of multi-touch state-of-the-art screens. Sensing the pressure applied on the display by adopting the built-in force sensors around the screen is applied by most of the manufacturers. This enables pressure sensitivity for drawing & handwriting, further leading to new possibilities using the force sensitive user interface interaction. The multi-touch options for the Middle-east market includes multi-touch table and wall displays to create interactive presentations using your existing files. Companies are developing fully customizable multi-touch application suite as well that offers a collection of applications to present products or services in a unique way.

Dubai is one city in Middle-East that has seen immense growth and development in the past few years. Dubai is planning on changing itself as a smart city by developing state-of-the-art infrastructure and pushing the development plans under ‘grand strategy’ framework. Developing the smart city plan takes into consideration smart cyber-security as well. With the involvement of more than 1.2 billion people, value and stakes remain high for delivering innovative touch sensing technologies that can be incorporated within the smart homes. These smart homes are a part of the smart cities and have provided a major boost to the touch sensor market in Middle-east.

Middle-East has seen immense growth in the last few years. GCC countries and Israel are the ones profiled under the scope of Middle-east Touch Sensor market. The huge technological advancement, investment from off-shore companies along with development of smart cities to use latest touch sensing technologies are some of the major factors that have boosted the market for touch sensors in Middle-East.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Middle-East Touch Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the Middle-east Touch Sensor market include:

• AD Metro

• Planar

• Mouser Electronics

• Spiderfrogs

• Touch International

• Displax

• Baanto International

• Zytronic PLC

• Sensor Touch

• Dawar Technologies

• Renesas

Key Target Audience:

• Players involved in the machine to machine (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT) platform

• Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors

• Digital Display-related product manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data centre professionals

The scope of the Middle-East Touch Sensor Market:

The research report segments the Middle-East Touch Sensor market based on technology, application, and geography.

Middle-East Touch Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Resistive Touch Sensor

• Capacitive Touch Sensor

Middle-East Touch Sensor Market, By Application:

• Smartphones

• Laptops

• Tablets

• All-in-one (AIO) PCs

• Monitors

Middle-East Touch Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Middle-East

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Middle-East Touch Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Middle-East Touch Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Middle-East Touch Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Middle-East Touch Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Middle-East Touch Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Middle-East Touch Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Middle-East Touch Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Middle-East Touch Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Middle-East Touch Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Middle-East Touch Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Middle-East Touch Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

