Middle-East Wireless EV Charging Market – Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Application, by Component, by Power Supply Range, by Charging Type, by Vehicle Type, and by Geography

Middle-east Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The future of urban mobility lies in electric and wireless technology. The wireless charging holds the key for mass adoption of electric vehicles. This EV charging technology uses wireless energy transfer for removing the plug-in cord used by most electric vehicles nowadays. The technology of EV charging works through fitting cars with a receiver pad enabling automatic charging while the car is parked using a transmitter pad embedded within the road.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The car manufacturers globally are aiming to embed wireless charging in uninterrupted strings along the road, helping EVs to constantly power when driven over them. Wireless EV charging needs to address certain key challenges for electric car uptake such as charging convenience, battery size, and cost. These technologies could be rolled out within the public parking facilities by including more charging spots along with a reduction in battery size for EVs.

Wireless EV Charging market within Middle-east is diversified into application, component, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography. Home charging unit and public charging station are the two types based on which the application segment is bifurcated for the wireless EV charging market. Public charging station formed the largest type holding the maximum market share followed by the home charging unit.

The growth of electric vehicles and higher subsidies from the government for boosting renewable areas of commuting has together enhanced the overall market share of a public charging station. By component, the wireless EV charging market involves base charging pad, a power control unit, and vehicle charging pad. The power control unit is the largest segment owing to its application across home stations and public charging stations.

The power supply range segment for the market comprises of 3–50 kW. The 3–50 kW type in the power supply range segment accounted the highest growth in the current forecast period. The battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are different vehicle type considered with the scope of the market study. The battery electric vehicles formed the largest market holding the maximum market share and the plug-in hybrid electric vehicles monitoring the fastest growth rate.

Middle-east has seen immense growth in the last few years. GCC countries and Israel are the ones profiled under the scope of Middle-east wireless EV charging market. The huge investments made by car manufacturers, quick infrastructural development, and economic growth to boost the usage of electric cars are certain key aspects that have boosted overall market growth in Middle-east for wireless EV charging.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-east Wireless EV Charging market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-east Wireless EV

Charging market

• Wireless EV Charging market segmentation on the basis component, application, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography

• Wireless EV Charging market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Wireless EV Charging market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Wireless EV Charging market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Wireless EV Charging market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Wireless EV Charging market globally.

Some of the key players of the Middle-east Wireless EV Charging market include:

• Qualcomm

• EV Box

• Nissan

• Toshiba Corporation

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Evatran

• Elix

• Plugless

Key Target Audience:

• Industry associations and experts

• The automobile industry and related end-user industries

• Electric vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers

• Wireless charging system manufacturers and component suppliers

• Electric vehicle hardware suppliers

• Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Middle-east Wireless EV Charging market based on component, application, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type and geography.

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Application:

• Home Charging Unit

• Public Charging Station

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Component:

• Base Charging Pad (Transmitter)

• Power Control Unit

• Vehicle Charging Pad (Receiver)

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Power Supply Range:

• 3–50 kW

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Charging Type:

• Stationary Wireless Charging System

• Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Geography:

• Middle-east

o GCC Countries

o Israel

o Others

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of GCC Countries Wireless EV Charging market

• Breakdown of Israel Wireless EV Charging market

• Breakdown of Others Wireless EV Charging market

