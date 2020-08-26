North America Agriculture Drone Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Design (Hardware and Software), Component (Frame, Controller, Propulsion, Image, Navigation, Battery and Others), Application and Geography

North America Agriculture Drone Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Agricultural drones are specific drones that are applied to farming for monitoring crop growth and increase crop production. Advanced sensors along with digital imaging capabilities allow farmers to use these drones for getting a richer picture of their crop fields. Information gathered from this equipment proves useful while improving crop yields as well as farm efficiency. It is the rise in the advent of newer technologies for improving crop production along with the growth of new measures for protecting crops that have boosted overall growth of North America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The North America market for agriculture drones has been segmented on the basis of design, components, application, and geography. Based on design, the market has been divided into software and hardware. Considering the revenue, it is hardware that held the largest market share. Drone as a technology has huge growth potential and has been quite in demand owing to its utilities. The hardware part or device components are assembled together to form the main machine which is quite expensive. This has further led the hardware segment to hold the largest market share followed by software segment. Considering the components segment, market for agriculture drone has been divided into the frame, controller system, battery, propulsion system, the imaging system, and navigation system among others. The controller and navigation system are the most important components that can be attributed to its utility while flying a drone along with the technological dependency for monitoring these systems. Field mapping, variable rate application (VRA), crop spraying, livestock monitoring, and agriculture photography among others have formed various application areas based on which the market has been segmented. Investments are being made by the government to boost the agriculture sector where new and innovative technologies are encompassed for boosting growth. The crop-spraying has been vast as it reduces both cost and time whereas field mapping it used for monitoring field activities.

Geographically, it is US and Canada that held the market share for North America agriculture drone market. Growing development across the agriculture sector for boosting crop production has resulted in the higher application of drones. The growing application of drones for monitoring field stocks has also proven beneficial for the agriculture sector.

Key Highlights:

• North America Agriculture Drone market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Agriculture Drone market

• North America Agriculture Drone Market segmentation on the basis of design, components, application, and geography

• North America Agriculture Drone Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Agriculture Drone Market analysis and forecast for countries in the North America region.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Agriculture Drone market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Agriculture Drone market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional, and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Agriculture Drone market globally.

Some of the key players of the North America Agriculture Drone market include:

• Precision Hawk

• Eagle UAV Services

• Agribotix LLC

• Honeycomb Corporation

• Delair-Tech SAS

• Aerovironment, Inc.

• Dronedeploy

• Trimble Navigation Limited

• 3D Robotics

• Ageagle LLC

Key Target Audience:

• Analysts and strategic business planners as well as Research and Consulting Firms

• Manufacturers and distributors of Agriculture Drone and component supplies

• Farmers and Other Agriculture stakeholders

• Technical and Agriculture Drone Market Investors

• Agriculture Drone Marketing Players

• Governments and financial institutions

• Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and OEM technology solution providers

The scope of the North America Agriculture Drone Market:

The research report segments the Agriculture Drone market based on design, component, application and geography.

Agriculture Drone Market, By Design:

• Drone Hardware

• Software

Agriculture Drone Market, By Component:

• Frame

• Controller System

• Propulsion System

• Image System

• Navigation System

• Battery

• Others

Agriculture Drone Market, By Application:

• Field Mapping

• Variable Rate Application (VRA)

• Crop Spraying

• Live Stock Monitoring

• Agriculture Photography

• Others

Agriculture Drone Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Agriculture Drone market

• Breakdown of Canada Agriculture Drone market

