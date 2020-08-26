North America Electric Heat Tracing Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application, by Vertical, and by Geography

North America Electric Heat Tracing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Electric heat tracing, heat tape and also known as surface heating, is a specific system that is used for maintaining or raising the temperature of pipes and vessels. The trace heating takes the arrangement of an electrical heating element, which is being run in physical contact along with the complete length of a pipe. The pipe used is regularly covered with thermal insulation for holding heat damages from the pipe. The heat generated using these element helps in maintaining the temperature of the pipe. Trace heating may be used for protecting pipes from the freezing, required to maintain a constant flow of temperature in normal hot water systems.

The North America market for Electric Heat Tracing is classified into type, application, vertical, and geography. By type, the market is divided into constant wattage, skin effect, self-regulating, and mineral–insulated. Floor heating, viscosity control, roof and gutter, freeze protection, and process temperature maintenance formed the various application areas based on which the market for electric heat tracing is segmented in North America. The various verticals that are being considered under the scope of the report include residential, commercial, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, water & wastewater management, and power & energy.

US manufacturers are offering a solution for all heat tracing needs irrespective of the application that includes freeze protection, high-temperature maintenance as well as critical process control that is due for analyzer lines or the tank heating applications. The electric heat trace controls systems being used vary a lot based on design parameters that are specific to particular application requirements.

Manufacturers across US and Canada are mainly focused on factors such as pipe freeze protection, long line heating, tank vessel heating, pipe temperature maintenance, instrument tubing bundles, power generation, and drum heating among others. It is the necessary temperature, application, power output, and outer protection material that determines the choice of heated hose technique. All these heated hoses can be used in various hazardous areas under definite considerations. Companies such as Eltherm heated a specific gas compression station in Bulbuceni, Romania with the self-regulating heating cable for high-temperature areas. This heating was typically installed on one side for frost protection as well as on the other side for maintaining a process temperature that may rise up to 65 °C.

North America is one of the major markets for Electric Heat Tracing globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. The growth of numerous industry verticals where the electric heat tracing systems are used along with growing focus on reducing complications while passing on oil& gas through pipes have formed some of the major drivers to boost the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• North America Electric Heat Tracing market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the g growth of the North America Electric Heat Tracing Market

• North America Electric Heat Tracing Market segmentation on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography

• North America Electric Heat Tracing Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with h contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope othe f study

• North America Electric Heat Tracing Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Electric Heat Tracing Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Electric Heat Tracing Market.

Some of the key players of the North America Electric Heat Tracing market include:

• Pentair

• Bartec

• Thermon

• Emerson

• Danfoss

• Chromalox

• Parker-Hannifin

• Eltherm

• Warmup

• Briskheat

Key Target Audience:

• Electric heat tracing system manufacturers and suppliers

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End users of electric heat tracing systems

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the North America Electric Heat Tracing Market:

The research report segments North America Electric Heat Tracing market based on type, application, vertical, and geography.

North America Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Type:

• Constant Wattage

• Skin Effect

• Self-Regulating

• Mineral–Insulated

North America Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Application:

• Floor Heating

• Viscosity Control

• Roof and Gutter

• Freeze Protection

• Process Temperature Maintenance

North America Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Vertical:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Water & Wastewater Management

• Power & Energy

North America Electric Heat Tracing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Electric Heat Tracing market

• Breakdown of Canada Electric Heat Tracing market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Electric Heat Tracing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Electric Heat Tracing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Electric Heat Tracing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Electric Heat Tracing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Electric Heat Tracing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Electric Heat Tracing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Electric Heat Tracing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Electric Heat Tracing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Electric Heat Tracing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Electric Heat Tracing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Electric Heat Tracing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

