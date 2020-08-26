AgriTech Market Global Outlook 2020-2025: Impossible Foods, Mei Cai, Indigo, ProducePay, PivotBio

The Global AgriTech Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the AgriTech market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global AgriTech market will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Top Key Players in the Global AgriTech Market:

Impossible Foods

Mei Cai

Indigo

ProducePay

PivotBio

AgriTech vendors help farmers to measure their level of production, soil testing, and improve the entire ecosystem for farmers. Globally, governments are continuously focusing on a sustainable model for farming and earn maximum profits.

According to our Agritech market analysis, North America accounts for the largest market share in 2019. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors in this region, the adoption of AgriTech solutions is highest in the US. Several enterprises in this region are focusing on enhancing the soil and seed quality and measure productivity with the usage of IoT, mobility, and connected networks. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to the potential of countries such as China, India in investing in technologies for agriculture. The food technology market is surging with a boom in the food delivery services market. The food delivery services vendors in US and India are growing heavily currently with heav investments and the AgriTech market with a focus on production, profitability and market reach are expected to create new opportunities in the farming and biotechnology sector. The key component in the market would be technology penetration to the farmers and role of government to widespread the use of these technologies in their farming and crop cultivation. The market is expected to be competitive in future with local and global players offering high-quality products to farmers with a connected network of buyers, sellers, and technology providers.

AgriTech Market Research By Type

– Biotech and Chemicals

– Analytics

– Sensors

– Mobility

– Others

The biotech and chemical segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

AgriTech Market Research By Application

– Irrigation

– Production and Maintenance

– Marketplace

– Supply Chain

– Others

The production and maintenance segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global AgriTech market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global AgriTech Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the AgriTech Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

