In-Vitro Fertilization Market (COVID – 19 UPDATED) Climbs On Positive Outlook Of Excellent Growth By 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vitrolife, Cook Medical Inc

The Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the In Vitro Fertilization market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global in-vitro fertilization market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Top Key Players in the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Vitrolife, Cook Medical Inc., Cooper Companies (CopperSurgical Inc.), Irvine Scientific, Genea Limited, OvaScience Inc., Hunter Scientific, EMD Sereno, Inc., ESCO Micro Pte Ltd., and niche players

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a process of fertilization that takes place outside the body, i.e., in vitro. IVF involves the production of eggs, i.e., superovulation, in women by medication and injecting hormones. The matured eggs are removed from ovary using oocyte aspiration systems, fertilized with the sperm of the donor, grown in a laboratory till it gets developed, and finally, the resulting embryo is implanted into the uterus. In recent years, PGD techniques are being used to screen the embryo for possible risk of passing on genetic disorders to offspring because one or both the partners may be carriers for a genetic disease. IVF also helps in maximizing the chance of conceiving in patients with a low ovarian reserve.

The in vitro fertilization market is driven by increasing awareness among the public about fertility and accessible treatment options, delayed pregnancies, reducing fertility rates, and initiation from the government to promote IVF treatment. However, high treatment cost, ethical concerns related to IVF, and low success rate of the procedure may slow down the growth of the in vitro fertilization market.

Cycle Type Analysis: The in vitro fertilization market, by cycle type, is segmented into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), Thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor IVF cycles. Fresh IVF cycles segment occupied a significant market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased success rate in the first attempt.

End-users Analysis: The in vitro fertilization market, by end-users, is segmented into hospitals and research laboratories, fertility and surgical centers, and cryobanks. The fertility and surgical centers segment occupied a significant market share in 2017 and is expected to remain the same for the next five years due to the availability of technologically advanced IVF treatment and a broad range of fertility treatment with reimbursement facilities.

For instance, in August 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Celmatix announced a collaboration, and the primary goal is to uncover new insights into ovarian biology and to accelerate the development of personalized interventions in women health and reproductive medicine.

In August 2018, Thomson Medical announced to extend IVF services to China, in collaboration with assisted reproduction specialist IVI-RMA.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global In Vitro Fertilization market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.