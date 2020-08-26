Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Research and Developments 2020 to 2022

The Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Antiemetics And Antinauseants market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global antiemetics and antinauseants market was valued at about $3.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.57 billion at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2022.

Top Key Players in the Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market: Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories

The antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatment to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment. Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. According to the WHO reports in 2018, the incidence of cancer globally has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. According to another report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients in the USA receive chemotherapy in an outpatient oncology clinic each year. The CINV caused by chemotherapy treatments is cured by using antiemetic and antinauseant drugs like Dolasetron (Anzemet), Ranitidine (Zantac) and other serotonin 5-HT3 receptor types of antagonists. Increase in the incidence of cancer will increase demand for antiemetics and antinauseants, thereby driving revenue for market.

Manufacturers are exploiting nanotechnology in the antiemetics and antinauseants market to deliver therapeutic agents to specific targeted sites in a controlled manner through Nano medicine and Nano delivery systems. Nano medicine is the medical application of nanotechnology which uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. The antiemetic and antinauseant drugs manufacturers are inclining more towards the use of Nano medicine or Nano drug to make the drug effective and increase their revenues. For instance, Merck & Co., an American multinational pharmaceutical company manufactured Aprepitant under the brand name Emend. It is first FDA-approved drug for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) that uses nanotechnology to increase the absorption of the drug more easily and efficiently.

The antiemetics and antinauseants market is regulated by government agencies such as US Food and Drug Administration. In the USA, title 21 of Food and Drug Administration department of health and human services, U.S., part 336, contains conditions that all the Antiemetic and Antinauseant drugs are required to fulfill in order to remain in the market such as definition, regulations, and regulations related to labeling of the antiemetic drug products.

In 2018, LGM Pharma, a API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and procurement specialist acquired Zeta for an amount undisclosed. This acquisition will help LGM Pharma to broaden its portfolio of products offering to better serve the pharmaceutical industry with a broad range of drugs and complimentary services.

Scope:

1) By Drug: Dopamine antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonist, Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists), Cannabinoids, Benzodiazepines, Anticholinergics, Steroids, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, Others 2) By Application: Chemotherapy, Motion sickness, Gastroenteritis, General anaesthetics, Opioid analgesics, Dizziness, Pregnancy, Food poisoning, Emotional stress, Others

3) By End Users: Hospital, Medical Center, Clinic, Research Institutes

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Antiemetics And Antinauseants market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.