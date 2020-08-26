Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Technology Node, Application, Industry, and Region.

Global heterogeneous mobile processing & computing market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Heterogeneous mobile processing and computing is a system that uses one or more than one electronic components such as cores and processors by using system on chip technology. These systems achieve high energy efficiency or performance adding same as well as different type of processors to handle certain tasks.

Market Dynamics

The heterogeneous mobile processing and computing system is seeing ample growth from past few years as it find its applications almost in all industries including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare and telecommunication industry. Growing adoption of Smartphone’s, tablets and other electronics devices, rising demand for high performance and miniaturized electronic devices, low development costs and faster time-to-market and growing technological advancements in computing and processing systems are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, designing complexities and challenges related with reliability are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, Smartphone, multimedia and internet device segments dominated the market in 2019 and are projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period Growing adoption of multimedia devices such as webcam, sound card, video capture cards and digital cameras and rising penetration of smartphones along with the advanced features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GPU and NFC is impelling the growth of market.

The growth of the smartphone, internet devices and multimedia devices market has encouraged research and development activities in heterogeneous mobile processing and computing technology by assembly service providers, raw material providers and integrated device manufacturers. With this ongoing development of architecture technology from the past decades it is expected that the popularity of HMP technology will grow in the next decade specially in global electronics market.

Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of smartphones and tablet across the region.

Increasing demand for fast computational speed and improved performance based electronic device, rising adoption of graphic processing unit in advanced gaming consoles and rising market for system on chip technology across the region is driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market

Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market, By Component

• Sensors

• Processors

• Connectivity Solutions

• Graphics Processing Units

• Digital Signal Processors

• Others

Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market, By Technology Node

• 5NM

• 7NM

• 10 NM

• 14 NM

• 20 NM

• 28 NM

• 45 NM

Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market, By Application

• Smart TV

• Smartphone

• Multimedia

• Internet Devices

• Handheld Medical Devices

• Wireless Sensor Network (WSN)

• Others

Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market, By Industry

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Military, Defense & Aerospace (MDA)

• Others

Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market, Key Players

• Apple Inc

• ARM Holding Plc

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Imagination Technologies Group Plc

• Qualcomm Inc

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc

• Texas Instruments Inc

• Auviz Systems

• Media Tek Inc

• Nvidia Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Sapphire Technology

• Logitech International S.A.

• Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors

