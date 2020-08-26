Nutritional Feed Additives Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Analysis Supply and Demand Forecast To 2022

The Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Nutritional Feed Additives market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global nutritional feed additives market was valued at about $8.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.62 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022.

Top Key Players in the Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market: BASF SE, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V.

The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the Nutrition Feed Additives Market. Due to high meat consumption, the concern for high quality meat is also increasing. Thus, in order to deliver high quality meat, add-on nutrition feed additives are fed to the animals so that they have good digestion to build on more muscle and weight. This increases the yield and productivity and hence, the demand for nutritional feed additives. For instance, Beef consumption in the US has held a steady rise since 1970 to 2018. Currently, meat and poultry consumption in the US is more than 100 Billion pound every year.

The stringent regulations act as one of the major restraining factors for the Nutrition Feed Additives market. There are many manditory documents, required to be approved before approving the nutritional feed which delays the approval process. Therefore, the product launch and expansion of companies in new regional market will be delayed. For instance, China’s AQSIQ (Administration for Quality Supervision and Inspection and Quarantine) issued 2 reports for the nutrition feed additive companies to get their product registered and approved by the concerned Chinese authority before selling it in the China market. The report also made it compulsory for all the exporters to have license so as to sell their nutrition feed additive products in the Chinese market which delays the nutritional feed additives from reaching the stores.

China’s AQSIQ (Administration for Quality Supervision and Inspection and Quarantine) has laid out new regulations regarding what kind of feed additives can be imported into the country. AQSIQ published 2 reports that specified which countries and regions can export their feed additives and feed raw material to China. Also, according to the new regulations, feed additives manufacturers must get their products approved from AQSIQ, once approved, they can export them to China. The exporters are expected to file an application to Ministry of Agriculture to get import license before exporting to China for the first time. The import license is a must for the sale of nutrition feed additives in China and the license will be valid for 5 years.

In April 2018, General Mills Inc., a US-based food company acquired Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (BUFF) for $8 Billion. With this aquisition, General Mills moved towards a portfolio reshaping strategy as the company has never sold any pet food products in the last 50 years whereas Blue Buffalo company sells ‘antioxidant-rich’ dog nutrition litter resulting in the expansion of General Mills portfolio. General Mills will operate Blue Buffalo under a newly formed Pet operating segment. Blue Buffalo is a US-based pet food company which develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food.

Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect, Hypermarket / Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

2) By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Nutritional Feed Additives market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Nutritional Feed Additives Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Nutritional Feed Additives Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

