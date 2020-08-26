North America E-Paper Display Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product, Applications, and Geography

North America E-Paper Display Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

E-paper also sometimes known as radio paper or just electronic paper is a portable, or reusable storage and display medium that looks exactly like a paper but can be repeatedly written on using electronic means a few thousands or millions of times. E-paper is used for different applications such as portable signs, e-books, electronic newspapers, and foldable, rollable displays among others. Information that needs to be displayed is downloaded through a connection via a computer or a cell phone or created using mechanical tools such as an electronic pencil. An electronic paper display or EPD is basically an electrically-charged surface that duplicates the look and experience of ink on paper.

E-paper is able to produce small, battery-operated, flexible displays. The e-paper’s potential flexibility can also be mentioned as an advantage when it comes to affixing displays to shelves. Conversely, an e-paper’s current limitation lies in its poor color capability which is not much of a disadvantage in writing context. Colour is not a typical requirement for EPD; as even the monochrome displays would be quite capable of displaying the pricing or basic product information. When the improved color is developed, it will further lead to an increase in the advertising capabilities of different displays as well.

Conventional displays have a high number of disadvantages as compared to the EPDs in this application. They may be too expensive or to power consumption, or even at times too hard to see when pinned to a shelf which is overcome by EPDs, hence forming some of the key drivers for the market growth in North America. The e-readers are used to a large extent and even result in the high number of media & entertainment companies utilizing the EPDs along with holding a significant market share in terms of both revenues for the e-paper display market.

North America is one of the major markets for e-paper display North America with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. There is tremendous opportunity here as smart shelving in the retail sector is growing. It would also add value by a reduction in the incorrect pricing on the shelves that lies a problem for all the customer. From the e-paper industry perspective, these among others have likely helped the market for e-paper display to grow in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America E-Paper Display Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America E-Paper Display market

• North America E-Paper Display Market segmentation on the basis of product, application, and geography

• North America E-Paper Display Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America E-Paper Display Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America E-Paper Display Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the North America E-Paper Display market:

 Clearink Display

 Samsung

 E ink Holdings

 Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd

 Inkcase

 LG Electronics

 Amazon Liquavista

 Cambrios Technologies Corporation

 DisplayData

 DKE Co. Ltd

 Pervasive Displays

 Plastic Logic

 Ubiik

 Visionect

 Motion Display

 Mpicosys

 Omni-ID

 Epson Electronics America, Inc.

 Global Display Solutions

 Solomon Systech Limited

The Scope of the North America E-Paper Display Market:

The research report segments North America E-Paper Display market based on product, application, and geography.

North America E-Paper Display Market, by Product:

• Auxiliary Displays

• Electronic Shelf Labels

• E-Readers

• Others

North America E-Paper Display Market, by Application:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Consumer & Wearable Electronics

• Institutional

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & Enterprise

• Others

North America E-Paper Display Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US E-Paper Display market

• Breakdown of Canada E-Paper Display market

